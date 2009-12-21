Here are 7 reasons why you should follow EPL Talk on Twitter:
- The tweets are updated 24/7/365 with the latest breaking Premier League news,
- All tweets are hand-picked for you by our editors,
- None of our tweets will reveal the scores of matches; i.e. no spoilers,
- Save time instead of searching for the news yourself; we’ll send it to you,
- Find out the behind-the-scenes news at EPL Talk before everyone else,
- Send Premier League-related questions to The Gaffer, and
- Receive tweet alerts whenever a new article is added to the EPL Talk website.
Follow EPL Talk on Twitter by first registering for a Twitter account (for free) at twitter.com. Then after signing in, visit the EPL Talk Twitter page at twitter.com/epltalk and click the follow button. Done!
Two other important Twitter accounts to consider signing up for include:
- EPL Talk’s Twitter account that guarantees no spoilers (i.e. results from games) at https://twitter.com/No_EPL_Spoilers This Twitter feed only features EPL related news and no game results ever, guaranteed,
- If you want to subscribe to one Twitter feed that has all of the posts and news updates for all of the sites in the EPL Talk Network, follow the EPL Talk Network. The Twitter account includes updates from all of our sister sites, Bundesliga Talk, Championship Talk, Champions League Talk, EPL Talk, La Liga Talk, MLS Talk, Serie A Talk, Soccer On Dish and World Cup Buzz.
