Preseason friendlies (also known as exhibition games) featuring Premier League teams are one of the rituals of summer. This summer, many of the clubs will still be touring the world. During July and August, all 20 Premier League clubs will be traveling throughout England and many of them around the world to play friendly matches to get ready for the new season.
The following are the most recently updated list of pre season friendlies for Premier League clubs this summer (Premier League teams in bold):
July 12, 2011:
San Jose v West Bromwich Albion
July 13, 2011:
New England Revolution v Manchester United
Malaysia XI v Arsenal, (Kuala Lumpur)
York v Sunderland
Guangdong Sunray Cavev Liverpool, (Guangzhou)
July 14, 2011:
FC Tampa v Bolton Wanderers
July 15, 2011:
Bury v Everton
Harrow Borough v QPR
July 16, 2011:
Kaizer Chiefs v Tottenham Hotspur,(Polokwane)
Hangzhou Greentown v Arsenal,(Yiwu City)
Club America v Manchester City,(San Francisco)
Gorleston v Norwich City
Crewe v Wolves
Newport County v Stoke City
Malaysia XI v Liverpool, (Kuala Lumpur)
Neath v Swansea City
Port Talbot v Swansea City
Accrington v Blackburn
Morecambe v Blackburn
July 17, 2011:
Orlando City v Bolton Wanderers
Arminia Bielefeld v Sunderland
Newport YMCA v Stoke City
Ventura County Fusion v West Bromwich Albion
July 18, 2011:
Vancouver Whitecaps v Manchester City
Tavistock v QPR
July 19, 2011:
Orlando Pirates v Tottenham Hotspur,(Mbombela)
Walsall v Wolves
July 20, 2011:
Seattle Sounders v Manchester United
Sporting Kansas City v Newcastle United
Houston Dynamo v Bolton Wanderers
Philadelphia Union v Everton
Portland v West Bromwich Albion
Hannover 96 v Sunderland
Plymouth v QPR
July 22, 2011:
Brentford v Stoke City
Bodmin v QPR
Pune FC v Blackburn
July 23, 2011:
Orlando City v Newcastle United
Chicago Fire v Manchester United
DC United v Everton
Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates v Tottenham Hotspur,(Johannesburg)
Cologne v Arsenal
Notts County v Wolves
Borussia Monchengladbach v Sunderland
Aldershot v Stoke City
Barnet v Tottenham Hotspur
July 24, 2011:
LA Galaxy v Manchester City
Bradford v Bolton
July 26, 2011:
Columbus Crew v Newcastle United
Crystal Palace v Norwich City
Rochdale v West Bromwich Albion
Celtic v Wolverhampton Wanderers (tentative)
MK Dons v Tottenham Hotspur
July 27, 2011:
MLS All-Star team v Manchester United, (New Jersey)
Aston Villa v Blackburn Rovers, (Hong Kong)
Kitchee v Chelsea,(Hong Kong)
Southampton v West Bromwich Albion
Bury v Bolton
Celtic v Wolverhampton Wanderers (tentative)
July 28, 2011:
Southend v Norwich City
July 29, 2011:
Tottenham Hotspur v Villarreal
Leyton Orient v Tottenham Hotspur
July 30, 2011:
Barcelona v Manchester United, (Washington DC)
Inter Milan or Celtic or League of Ireland Select v Manchester City, (Dublin)
Arsenal v Boca Juniors
Newport County v Bolton
Coventry v Norwich City
Aston Villa or Blackburn v Kitchee or Chelsea, (Hong Kong)
Aston Villa or Blackburn v Kitchee or Chelsea,(Hong Kong)
Ipswich Town v Wolves
Bristol City v West Bromwich Albion
Burnley v Sunderland
Sheffield Wednesday v Stoke City
Colwyn Bay v Wigan Athletic
Brighton v Tottenham Hotspur
Birmingham v Everton
July 31, 2011:
Inter Milan or Celtic or League of Ireland Select v Manchester City, (Dublin)
Arsenal v New York Red Bulls
August 1, 2011:
Hereford v Bolton
Airbus UK Broughton v Wolves
Valerenga v Liverpool
August 2, 2011:
Crawley Town v QPR
Werder Bremen v Everton
Marseille v Manchester United
August 3, 2011:
Norwich City v Real Zaragoza
Swansea City v Celtic
Benfica v Tottenham Hotspur
Ipswich v Tottenham Hotspur
August 5, 2011:
Everton v Villarreal
Bolton v Levante
Manchester United v New York Cosmos [Paul Scholes testimonial]
August 6, 2011:
Glasgow Rangers v Chelsea
Benfica v Arsenal
Norwich City v Parma
Liverpool v Valencia
Wolves v Real Zaragoza
Kilmarnock v Blackburn Rovers
Hibernian v Sunderland
Swansea v Real Betis
Newcastle United v Fiorentina
August 7, 2011:
Manchester United v Manchester City (Wembley; Community Shield)
West Bromwich Albion v Parma
Tottenham Hotspur v Fiorentina
All fixtures are subject to change.
