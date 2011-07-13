Preseason friendlies (also known as exhibition games) featuring Premier League teams are one of the rituals of summer. This summer, many of the clubs will still be touring the world. During July and August, all 20 Premier League clubs will be traveling throughout England and many of them around the world to play friendly matches to get ready for the new season.

The following are the most recently updated list of pre season friendlies for Premier League clubs this summer (Premier League teams in bold):

July 12, 2011:

San Jose v West Bromwich Albion

July 13, 2011:

New England Revolution v Manchester United

Malaysia XI v Arsenal, (Kuala Lumpur)

York v Sunderland

Guangdong Sunray Cavev Liverpool, (Guangzhou)

July 14, 2011:

FC Tampa v Bolton Wanderers

July 15, 2011:

Bury v Everton

Harrow Borough v QPR

July 16, 2011:

Kaizer Chiefs v Tottenham Hotspur,(Polokwane)

Hangzhou Greentown v Arsenal,(Yiwu City)

Club America v Manchester City,(San Francisco)

Gorleston v Norwich City

Crewe v Wolves

Newport County v Stoke City

Malaysia XI v Liverpool, (Kuala Lumpur)

Neath v Swansea City

Port Talbot v Swansea City

Accrington v Blackburn

Morecambe v Blackburn

July 17, 2011:

Orlando City v Bolton Wanderers

Arminia Bielefeld v Sunderland

Newport YMCA v Stoke City

Ventura County Fusion v West Bromwich Albion

July 18, 2011:

Vancouver Whitecaps v Manchester City

Tavistock v QPR

July 19, 2011:

Orlando Pirates v Tottenham Hotspur,(Mbombela)

Walsall v Wolves

July 20, 2011:

Seattle Sounders v Manchester United

Sporting Kansas City v Newcastle United

Houston Dynamo v Bolton Wanderers

Philadelphia Union v Everton

Portland v West Bromwich Albion

Hannover 96 v Sunderland

Plymouth v QPR

July 22, 2011:

Brentford v Stoke City

Bodmin v QPR

Pune FC v Blackburn

July 23, 2011:

Orlando City v Newcastle United

Chicago Fire v Manchester United

DC United v Everton

Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates v Tottenham Hotspur,(Johannesburg)

Cologne v Arsenal

Notts County v Wolves

Borussia Monchengladbach v Sunderland

Aldershot v Stoke City

Barnet v Tottenham Hotspur

July 24, 2011:

LA Galaxy v Manchester City

Bradford v Bolton

July 26, 2011:

Columbus Crew v Newcastle United

Crystal Palace v Norwich City

Rochdale v West Bromwich Albion

Celtic v Wolverhampton Wanderers (tentative)

MK Dons v Tottenham Hotspur

July 27, 2011:

MLS All-Star team v Manchester United, (New Jersey)

Aston Villa v Blackburn Rovers, (Hong Kong)

Kitchee v Chelsea,(Hong Kong)

Southampton v West Bromwich Albion

Bury v Bolton

Celtic v Wolverhampton Wanderers (tentative)

July 28, 2011:

Southend v Norwich City

July 29, 2011:

Tottenham Hotspur v Villarreal

Leyton Orient v Tottenham Hotspur

July 30, 2011:

Barcelona v Manchester United, (Washington DC)

Inter Milan or Celtic or League of Ireland Select v Manchester City, (Dublin)

Arsenal v Boca Juniors

Newport County v Bolton

Coventry v Norwich City

Aston Villa or Blackburn v Kitchee or Chelsea, (Hong Kong)

Ipswich Town v Wolves

Bristol City v West Bromwich Albion

Burnley v Sunderland

Sheffield Wednesday v Stoke City

Colwyn Bay v Wigan Athletic

Brighton v Tottenham Hotspur

Birmingham v Everton

July 31, 2011:

Inter Milan or Celtic or League of Ireland Select v Manchester City, (Dublin)

Arsenal v New York Red Bulls

August 1, 2011:

Hereford v Bolton

Airbus UK Broughton v Wolves

Valerenga v Liverpool

August 2, 2011:

Crawley Town v QPR

Werder Bremen v Everton

Marseille v Manchester United

August 3, 2011:

Norwich City v Real Zaragoza

Swansea City v Celtic

Benfica v Tottenham Hotspur

Ipswich v Tottenham Hotspur

August 5, 2011:

Everton v Villarreal

Bolton v Levante

Manchester United v New York Cosmos [Paul Scholes testimonial]

August 6, 2011:

Glasgow Rangers v Chelsea

Benfica v Arsenal

Norwich City v Parma

Liverpool v Valencia

Wolves v Real Zaragoza

Kilmarnock v Blackburn Rovers

Hibernian v Sunderland

Swansea v Real Betis

Newcastle United v Fiorentina

August 7, 2011:

Manchester United v Manchester City (Wembley; Community Shield)

West Bromwich Albion v Parma

Tottenham Hotspur v Fiorentina

All fixtures are subject to change.