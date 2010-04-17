It’s your chance to vote for who you think have been the best footballers and managers during this 2009-10 Premier League season. Plus you can vote for the worst manager, best player of the year and best young player of the year.
Voting is now open and closes on May 15, 2010 — FA Cup Final day. Browse through the following categories and vote for your favorites.
The nominees were selected by the editor and readers of EPL Talk. Founded in 2005, EPL Talk has quickly grown to become the number one Premier League-related blog in the world featuring daily news and analysis of the world’s most popular sports league.
The categories are:
- Best EPL Goalkeeper
- Best EPL Defender
- Best EPL Midfielder
- Best EPL Striker
- Best EPL Manager
- Most Improved EPL Manager
- Worst EPL Manager
- EPL Player of The Year
- EPL Young Player of The Year
