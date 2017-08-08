 Where to watch the Bundesliga on US TV and streaming

If you’re trying to find out where to watch the Bundesliga on US TV, you’ve come to the right place. With multiple United States Men’s National Team members including new star Christian Pulisic currently on German club rosters, being able to find Bundesliga games on TV, radio, and the Internet is certainly important to many soccer fans here in America. Luckily, there are several ways to access these matches, whether you’re looking to keep tabs on a USMNT player, or you want to watch an exciting game with some of the best stadium atmospheres in the world.
Where to watch the Bundesliga on US TV
In 2015, FOX Sports embarked on its inaugural season as the US home to the Bundesliga, Germany’s top professional soccer league. Most weekends, there are 5-6 Bundesliga games shown live on television via a combination of FOX Sports 1, FOX Sports 2 and FOX Deportes.
The Bundesliga season consists of 306 matches played from August to May.
On the Spanish-language side, FOX Deportes televises games, while GolTV en Español will broadcast a select number of live matches each month. Additionally, every game televised on FOX Sports 1 or FOX Sports 2 is being streamed live on desktop computers via the FOX Sports GO mobile app.
Host Kate Abdo is the lead Bundesliga studio host, sitting alongside a rotation of analysts including Eric Wynalda. He is the first American-born player to play for a top-level German club (Saarbrucken) and won the Bundesliga Best Newcomer of the Year award in 1992. Other analysts include Jovan Kirovski and Brad Friedel.
For many of the Bundesliga broadcasts on FOX Sports, the broadcaster uses the commentary feed from BT Sport in England instead of the world feed. For the big matches that are shown on FOX or FOX Sports 1, FOX Sports often uses John Strong as the announcer alongside a rotating number of FOX Sports Bundesliga analysts.
FOX Deportes’ broadcast team includes some of the most respected and experienced analysts in Hispanic media. Former Mexican soccer player, Mariano Trujillo joins play-by-play announcer John Laguna. Claudio “El Emperador” Suarez who represented Mexico in three World Cups joins Troy Santiago. Fernando Schwartz, one of Mexico’s most recognizable names in sports joins long-time FOX Deportes announcer Ariel Torrone. Francisco X. Rivera, who recently served as a sideline reporter for FOX Sports at the Gold Cup takes on play-by-play duties with retired soccer player Alvaro Izquierdo.
Where to watch the Bundesliga on US streaming
There are a few ways you can legally watch the Bundesliga via streaming in the US, and those streaming products are fuboTV, FOX Sports GO, FOX Soccer 2GO and Sling Blue.
While FOX Soccer 2GO gives you live and on-demand access to every single Bundesliga match, FOX Sports GO only provides access to live games to TV channels you subscribe to. So, for example, if you subscribe to FOX Sports 1 and FOX Sports 2 with your TV provider, you can watch those games live with FOX Sports GO with an authenticated login (with your login information provided by your TV provider, to prove you’re a subscriber).
The pricing for FOX Soccer 2GO is $19.99 per month, or $100 per year. In addition to Bundesliga coverage, you can watch the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League, FA Cup, select MLS games, Euro 2016 qualifiers, and more.
Launched in June 2016, Sling Blue offers FOX Sports without requiring a cable or satellite TV subscription. Sling Blue includes FS1, FS2, FOX and FOX Sports Net. One of the benefits of Sling Blue is that they offer a free 7-day trial.
Last but not least, fuboTV features live and on-demand coverage of Bundesliga games via streams of FS1, FS2, FOX Soccer Plus and FOX Deportes. The sports streaming network offers a free 24-hour trial.
At the end of the 2016/17 season, FOX Sports is expected to show the final stages of the promotion/relegation playoffs.
Bundesliga games on the radio
TuneIn Radio also provides free coverage of live Bundesliga matches via this web page). The live radio broadcasts in English are blocked in North America, so you’ll need to run a VPN (virtual private network) to be able to listen to it (here’s a free 3-day trial to a VPN service).
However, Sirius XM FC broadcasts a select number of Bundesliga games live on its satellite radio network.
German cup competitions
The DFB-Pokal, a knockout-style soccer tournament played throughout the Bundesliga schedule, can be viewed using the WatchESPN stream and through Sling Orange.
Each August, the German Super Cup final, featuring the league champions against the winners of the DFB-Pokal, is shown on FOX Sports 1 and FOX Deportes.
US TV and streaming rights for all Bundesliga matches, as well as the Super Cup, belong to FOX Sports while the German Cup competition – DFB Pokal – is exclusive to ESPN. Unlike many domestic cup competitions, all top division teams participate from the start of the DFB Pokal competition and are even made to play on the road to add a level of difficulty to their advancement.
If you have any questions about where to watch the Bundesliga on US TV and streaming, please let us know in the comments section below.
