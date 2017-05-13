If you’re trying to find out where to watch La Liga on US TV, you’ve come to the right place.
With the La Liga duo of Barcelona and Real Madrid among the most popular clubs in the world, there are plenty of people that wish to watch, listen and stream matches of the Spanish league here in the United States. According to UEFA’s coefficient rankings, La Liga is often ranked as the top league in all of Europe (convincingly beating England’s Barclays Premier League and Germany’s Bundesliga).
Where to watch La Liga on US TV
beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS Español have the exclusive television rights for La Liga matches through 2020.
While beIN SPORTS Español is a Spanish-language network, the programming on that channel is usually slightly different than the English-language beIN SPORTS channel. There will be games shown on beIN SPORTS Español that won’t be shown on beIN SPORTS, and vice-versa. Your best bet is to review our La Liga TV schedule, which is updated throughout the season.
beIN SPORTS, the relatively new sports channel (created in 2012), won the contract to air the Spanish league’s matches here in America in 2012, as the Qatari-based company outbid ESPN, FOX Sports, and GolTV in the process. And in the summer of 2015, beIN SPORTS renewed its agreement to continue broadcasting La Liga for five more seasons in both English-language and Spanish-language through 2019/2020.
On a typical weekend, the Real Madrid and Barcelona games are shown on both beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español, while the games featuring Atletico Madrid are almost always televised on beIN SPORTS. Elsewhere, the majority of the games from La Liga each weekend are shown across beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS and/or beIN SPORTS en Español.
New to the 2016-17 season, La Liga will now have the following kickoff times each weekend:
Friday – 3pm ET
Saturday – 7am ET, 10am ET, 12:15pm ET, 2:30pm ET
Sunday – 6am ET, 10am ET, 12:15pm ET, 2:30pm ET
Monday – 2:30pm ET
Plus, there are some game weeks where games are played across Tuesday and Wednesdays.
While La Liga’s coverage is pretty comprehensive on TV thanks to beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español, not everyone has access to those channels. Or other people prefer to watch games online, on the go via mobile or not subscribe to TV (i.e., a cord cutter).
The viewing options online are plentiful. beIN SPORTS’ coverage of La Liga can be found on:
• fuboTV (free 24-hour trial),
• Sling International (free 7-day trial),
• Sling TV (free 7 day trial); beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español are available via the Best of Sports and Spanish TV Extra packages,
• PS Vue and YipTV, and
• beIN SPORTS Connect.
The advantage of watching beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS Español on fuboTV is that, unlike beIN SPORTS networks on US TV, the picture quality is in HD (not SD). Plus no TV subscription is required and fuboTV also offers access to beIN SPORTS Connect streams via the signup page (watch the video below for step-by-step instructions).
Launched in June 2016, Sling TV offers beIN SPORTS without requiring a cable or satellite TV subscription.
If you’re a Barcelona or Real Madrid supporter, you’ll want to watch Barca TV and Real Madrid TV, which feature programs across beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español throughout the week.
Since Barca TV and Real Madrid TV are on beIN SPORTS, that means you can also watch the programming on fuboTV, Sling International and Sling TV.
LIVE OUTSIDE THE USA? Read our step-by-step instructions on how to watch your favorite La Liga teams online (free trial available)
Last but not least, the prestigious Copa del Rey competition is available on television with beIN SPORTS except for the final, which is shown on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes.
The Spanish Supercopa competition continues to be available via the ESPN networks (ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes) over the last few years. The Supercopa pits the defending La Liga champions against the reigning Copa del Rey winners in a two-legged tie during the month of August every season.
Radio coverage
La Liga (and some second-tier Segunda División) matches can also be found on TuneIn radio streaming, as well as SiriusXM FC channel 85. These radio stations provide both live coverage of Spanish league matches and also commentary/opinions throughout the week.
Finally, of course if you want to interact with other fans while watching your favorite Spanish club’s matches you could always find a local pub in or near your area. Many club websites provide a list of official pubs here in America which show most, if not all, of that team’s matches.
If you have any questions about where to watch La Liga on US TV, let us know in the comments section below and we’ll reply as soon as we can.
I thought it ends in 2017/2018