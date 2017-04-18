Columbus Crew and Houston Dynamo suffering worst attendances since 2011

After four home matches each in the 2017 MLS season, Columbus Crew SC and Houston Dynamo are both drawing their lowest average attendances since 2011.
The Crew attendance is down 22.7% compared to last season, and is currently averaging 12,659 fans per game this season. In Houston, meanwhile, average attendance is down 15% (the Dynamo is averaging 17,821 per match).
DC United, on the other hand, is drawing the highest since 2011 after four home matches. Philadelphia is at its lowest three game home average since it entered the league eight years ago. Conversely Portland, had sold-out attendances for every home match in its seven year history in Major League Soccer.
After the first 67 matches in 2017, the average reported attendance is down 2.74% compared to 2016.
Here are the reported attendances for MLS gameweek 7:
|Franchise
|Attendance
|Chicago
|16,914
|Colorado
|15,087
|Columbus
|12,319
|Houston
|16,125
|Montreal
|17,144
|NY Red Bull
|20,104
|Orlando
|25,527
|Philadelphia
|16,553
|Portland
|21,144
|San Jose
|18,000
|Vancouver
|22,120
Here is the 2017 MLS attendance report through gameweek 7:
|MLS Attendance – Equal # of Home Games
|2016
|2017
|Att
|Att
|Att +/-
|GP
|Atlanta
|NA
|50,610
|NA
|2
|Seattle
|39,769
|42,891
|7.85%
|2
|Toronto
|27,387
|27,361
|-0.09%
|2
|Minnesota
|NA
|26,386
|NA
|2
|Montreal
|24,799
|25,759
|3.87%
|2
|Orlando
|39,088
|25,527
|-34.69%
|4
|Vancouver
|23,350
|21,681
|-7.15%
|4
|LA Galaxy
|25,667
|21,198
|-17.41%
|3
|Portland
|21,144
|21,144
|0.00%
|4
|NYCFC
|26,112
|20,947
|-19.78%
|3
|Sporting KC
|20,199
|19,216
|-4.87%
|3
|Salt Lake
|19,409
|18,979
|-2.22%
|3
|Red Bulls
|19,292
|18,564
|-3.77%
|3
|San Jose
|18,000
|18,000
|0.00%
|4
|Houston
|21,183
|17,821
|-15.87%
|4
|D.C. United
|14,965
|16,429
|9.78%
|4
|Philadelphia Union
|16,906
|16,262
|-3.81%
|3
|FC Dallas
|14,375
|16,099
|11.99%
|2
|Chicago
|14,239
|15,369
|7.94%
|4
|Colorado
|12,972
|15,075
|16.21%
|3
|NE Revs
|13,976
|13,148
|-5.92%
|2
|Columbus
|16,383
|12,659
|-22.73%
|4
The Earthquakes report 18,000 every single game. That’s a sellout crowd. I am a San Jose season ticket holder, and I can guarantee you that is not true. Where that number comes from is beyond me. I know it’s a common practice to report sold tickets versus actual attendance, but if you try to buy tickets before the game you can no problem. Just go on ticketmaster and see for yourself. There will be entire rows for sale. It’s 100% BS. Actual attendance is somewhere around 12-14k from my rough estimates.