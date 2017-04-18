Home
Columbus Crew and Houston Dynamo suffering worst attendances since 2011

April 18, 2017 attendance, Leagues: Major League Soccer 1 Comment

Photo credit: Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports

After four home matches each in the 2017 MLS season, Columbus Crew SC and Houston Dynamo are both drawing their lowest average attendances since 2011.

The Crew attendance is down 22.7% compared to last season, and is currently averaging 12,659 fans per game this season. In Houston, meanwhile, average attendance is down 15% (the Dynamo is averaging 17,821 per match).

DC United, on the other hand, is drawing the highest since 2011 after four home matches. Philadelphia is at its lowest three game home average since it entered the league eight years ago. Conversely Portland, had sold-out attendances for every home match in its seven year history in Major League Soccer.

After the first 67 matches in 2017, the average reported attendance is down 2.74% compared to 2016.

Here are the reported attendances for MLS gameweek 7:

Franchise Attendance
Chicago 16,914
Colorado 15,087
Columbus 12,319
Houston 16,125
Montreal 17,144
NY Red Bull 20,104
Orlando 25,527
Philadelphia 16,553
Portland 21,144
San Jose 18,000
Vancouver 22,120

Here is the 2017 MLS attendance report through gameweek 7:

MLS Attendance – Equal # of Home Games  
  2016 2017    
  Att Att Att +/- GP
Atlanta NA 50,610 NA 2
Seattle 39,769 42,891 7.85% 2
Toronto 27,387 27,361 -0.09% 2
Minnesota NA 26,386 NA 2
Montreal 24,799 25,759 3.87% 2
Orlando 39,088 25,527 -34.69% 4
Vancouver 23,350 21,681 -7.15% 4
LA Galaxy 25,667 21,198 -17.41% 3
Portland 21,144 21,144 0.00% 4
NYCFC 26,112 20,947 -19.78% 3
Sporting KC 20,199 19,216 -4.87% 3
Salt Lake 19,409 18,979 -2.22% 3
Red Bulls 19,292 18,564 -3.77% 3
San Jose 18,000 18,000 0.00% 4
Houston 21,183 17,821 -15.87% 4
D.C. United 14,965 16,429 9.78% 4
Philadelphia Union 16,906 16,262 -3.81% 3
FC Dallas 14,375 16,099 11.99% 2
Chicago 14,239 15,369 7.94% 4
Colorado 12,972 15,075 16.21% 3
NE Revs 13,976 13,148 -5.92% 2
Columbus 16,383 12,659 -22.73% 4

HT Overlapping Run

  1. The Truth April 18, 2017

    The Earthquakes report 18,000 every single game. That’s a sellout crowd. I am a San Jose season ticket holder, and I can guarantee you that is not true. Where that number comes from is beyond me. I know it’s a common practice to report sold tickets versus actual attendance, but if you try to buy tickets before the game you can no problem. Just go on ticketmaster and see for yourself. There will be entire rows for sale. It’s 100% BS. Actual attendance is somewhere around 12-14k from my rough estimates.

    Reply

