By Josh Harris.

Nickname: The Hammers or the Iron.

City: Located in east London.

West Ham were founded in 1895. The Hammers have played at Upton Park since 1904 but the real name for the stadium is the Boleyn Ground. It is often referred to as Upton Park due to its location, in Upton Park. The Hammers are planning to move to the Olympic Stadium in 2015.

West Ham wear claret and blue. They have worn these colors for most of their existence.

West Ham supporters are well documented for their rivalries and hooliganism, during the 1970s and 80s, West Ham supporters (The Inter City Firm) were one of the first “casuals”, so called because they avoided police supervision by not wearing football-related clothing and traveled to away matches on regular Inter City trains.

Arch-Enemy: West Ham have the strongest and oldest rivalry with Millwall. The two sides are local rivals and fixtures between the teams have previously resulted in considerable violence and damage to buildings. Several pitch invasions during the matches have previously seen the game brought to a temporary halt.

Famous Players: The Iron have many past players who are well known, including Vic Watson, Billy Bonds, Frank Lampard Sr., Trevor Brooking, Bobby Moore, Alvin Martin, Jimmy Ruffell, Steve Potts, Geoff Hurst, Jim Barrett, Tony Cottee, Martin Peters, Paulo Di Canio, Joe Cole, Scott Parker, Johnny Byrne and Steve Potts.

Honors: In their history, West Ham have won the Second Division/Championship twice, the Western League, the FA Cup three times, the FA Charity Shield once, the European Cup Winners Cup once and the UEFA Intertoto Cup once.

Interesting Fact: The number 6 shirt is retired, in memory of the former England and West Ham legend Bobby Moore who wore the shirt.