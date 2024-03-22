Here are all of the details of where you can watch Peru vs Nicaragua on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Peru vs Nicaragua WHAT International Friendly WHEN 8:30pm ET / 5:30pm PT • Friday, March 22, 2024 WHERE PPV and Fubo FREE TRIAL WATCH NOW

With Fanatiz , you can watch Ecuador vs Guatemala. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Fanatiz has exclusive pay-per-view matches throughout the year. In addition, standard Fanatiz plans (a separate cost from pay-per-view packages) include access to beIN SPORTS – the network with the rights to Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, the Turkish SüperLig, African club and international competitions, and more. It also has GolTV, the hard-to-find channel that airs the Portuguese Primeira, Ecuadorian Serie A, Peruvian Liga 1, and Uruguayan Primera. The service is also has Spanish language coverage of the Argentine Primera and Brasileirão leagues, as well as Colombian and Honduran leagues.

The Fanatiz app is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV.

Photo credit: Imago