Here are all of the details of where you can watch Benfica Women vs Lyonnais on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Benfica Women vs Lyonnais
WHAT UEFA Women’s Champions League
WHEN 4pm ET / 1pm PT • Tuesday, March 19, 2024
WHERE DAZN and DAZN YouTube Channel
WATCH DAZN
With DAZN, you can watch Benfica Women vs Lyonnais and tons more UEFA Women’s Champions League games.
Photo credit: Imago