By Josh Harris.

Nickname: Spurs, or the Lilywhites.

City: Located in north London.

Spurs were founded in 1882 and have played at White Hart Lane since 1899. White Hart Lane, known as ‘The Lane’ to most Spurs fans, holds over 36,000 spectators.

Tottenham’s kit has been predominantly white throughout most of their history.

The club’s most famous manager is Bill Nicholson, who changed the way the club played soccer by bringing a fast passing game to White Hart Lane. Under Nicholson, Tottenham won the top flight league in England, the FA Cup and Charity Shield in 1961. In 1963, the club won the European Cup Winners’ Cup.

Arch-Enemy: Tottenham’s North London neighbors and fierce rivals are Arsenal. In 1919, Arsenal only finished in fifth place in Division Two, but were dubiously elected to rejoin the First Division at the expense of local rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Famous Players: Tottenham have many well known players from the past including: Martin Chivers, Ricky Villa, Les Allen, Paul Allen, Darren Anderton, Paul Gascoigne, Jimmy Greaves, Ledley King, Glenn Hoddle, Gary Lineker, Jimmy Dimmock, John White, Martin Peters, Steve Perryman, Teddy Sheringham, Chris Waddle, David Ginola, Steffen Freund, Chris Hughton and many more.

Honors: In the club’s history, Spurs have won the First Division twice, the Second Division twice, the Southern League once, the Western League once, the FA Cup eight times, the League Cup four times, the FA Charity Shield seven times and in Europe they won the UEFA Cup twice and the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup once.

Fun Fact: The club’s motto is Audere est Facere (“To Dare Is to Do”). Also, when Spurs won the FA Cup in 1901, they were the only non-league club to win the competition after the formation of the Football League in 1888.