



Episode 105 features an interview with Tim Vickery, one of the most astute writers on the topic of South American football and a co-host of the BBC World Football Phone-In Show as well as writer for World Soccer Magazine and Sports Illustrated. Vickery has lived in Brazil since 1994. His knowledge of South American football is so immense that he’s often nicknamed Legendinho on BBC’s World Football. In the interview with Vickery, the writer discusses why he’s never written a book, his memories of his first football match ever at White Hart Lane, the first match he watched on TV, memories of collecting sticker albums, the moment when he knew he wanted to become a football journalist, his first impressions of football in brazil when he arrived, the most intense atmospheres he has experienced at matches, and much more.