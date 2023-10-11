From June to September, all we’ve heard from MLS and Apple is Messi, Messi, and Messi. Now that Inter Miami is out of the playoffs and Messi is away on international duty, the focus returns to MLS Cup Playoffs. But without the league’s main focal point, what are the redeeming reasons to watch MLS Cup Playoffs?

Even if a star like Messi is unavailable, Major League Soccer still dons several elite players in this season’s edition of the MLS Cup Playoffs. Better off, these players are spread across the league. They are not piled on one team where MLS rests its intrigue. Also, the league demonstrates parity better than most others. It is truly an idea that ‘any team can win on any given day.’

The MLS Cup Playoffs start in two weeks. With a new format in place for Apple’s first season broadcasting the playoffs, here are the best reasons to watch the MLS Cup Playoffs even without Messi.

MLS Cup Playoffs will deliver drama without Messi

Most casual fans will point to the Leagues Cup as some of the best recent drama in Major League Soccer. Lionel Messi scored late goals and won penalty shootouts during that undefeated run. He helped bring droves of new viewers to MLS Season Pass from Apple TV. Without Messi, the MLS Cup Playoffs will not have that drama, right?

Well, when you look at the last several seasons of the MLS Cup Playoffs, there has been nothing but drama. The most recent playoff game, the 2023 Final, was one of the best games in MLS history. LAFC defeated the Philadelphia Union on penalties after Gareth Bale equalized in the 128th minute. LAFC had more drama in the conference semifinal before then. El Trafico featured a 90th-minute winner from Cristian Arango.

The year before, the Philadelphia Union and Real Salt Lake had last-gasp winners. Then, in the 2021 MLS Cup Final, the Portland Timbers equalized in stoppage time to send the game to penalties. New York City FC managed to win the spot kicks, though.

LAFC and NYCFC show the parity in the MLS Cup Playoffs, too. LAFC won the Supporters’ Shield last season. It became the eighth team to have the best regular-season record and win MLS Cup. By comparison, NYCFC and the Portland Timbers both entered that playoff run as the fourth-best team in their respective conferences. Portland defeated the No. 1 seed with a 90th-minute goal, while NYCFC used penalties to knock off the New England Revolution, the team that set the record for most points in one MLS season.

Messi will not be the one delivering those moments in the MLS Cup Playoffs this season. Still, this drama will happen.

Star-power strong in MLS Cup Playoffs

Instead, the drama may come from one of the other stars in Major League Soccer. MLS is nearing the end of the race for the Golden Boot, which goes out to the player with the most goals in the regular season. Denis Bouanga of LAFC leads the way with 19 goals. However, Hany Mukhtar of Nashville SC and Luciano Acosta from FC Cincinnati, this season’s Supporters’ Shield winner, are not far behind. Each of those three players should play a pivotal role for their squad when the playoffs start.

Major League Soccer identified Acosta as one of the candidates to win the Landon Donovan MLS MVP award. The others are Roma Burki from St. Louis CITY, World Cup winner Thiago Almada of Atlanta United and Daniel from San Jose Earthquakes. Each of those teams should be in the MLS Cup Playoffs. Only decision day drama would keep them out.

Therefore, there are individuals to keep an eye on across the league. They may not be the draw MLS and Apple are hoping for. However, their talent is enough to keep them in the conversation among the best players in MLS this season. Again, Messi may be the best player in Major League Soccer, but he is not alone when it comes to talent.

PHOTO: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire.