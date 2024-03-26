Major League Soccer players, coaches, and fans can breathe a sigh of relief after news regarding the referee lockout broke late Monday night. Professional Soccer Referees Association (PSRA) members have approved a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) with the division. This means that the month-long lockout of the professional referees has come to an end.

Due to the previous dispute, MLS used replacement referees during the early stages of the 2024 season. These new refs have seemingly been under constant fire from players and coaches throughout the opening month of the campaign.

Not only have those involved with MLS clubs publicly voiced their concerns about these replacement refs, but the PSRA even recently issued a scathing statement on the issue as well. The union that represents referees used in MLS lambasted the replacements and the league for their part in the lockout. PSRA officials went as far as to say that “points were lost” directly due to the refs in place.

Referees and assistants receive serious salary raises

Nevertheless, veteran MLS referees will now be back on the pitch starting Saturday, March 30th. League exec Nelson Rodriguez announced his excitement with the agreement now in place. “We’re pleased this agreement provides PRO with a strong, long-term partnership to continue to develop and train the referees to make our officiating even better,” proclaimed Rodriguez

“We look forward to having the PRO match officials return this weekend, and we thank MLS players, coaches, and clubs for their professionalism, and our fans for their support throughout the opening month of the season.”

According to a report by The Athletic, the traditional officials will receive a significant raise in the new deal. Referees who currently have the least amount of experience are set for a 68% increase in salary. Referees with less than two years on the job previously made $50,000 per year in the old agreement. These officials, however, will now rake in just over $85,000 annually.

Vastly experienced officials will also earn a pay raise as well. Referees that have currently worked at least 200 MLS matches are set to make over $142,000 each season. This is around $34,000 more than they earned in the previous season.

Assistant referees (AR), however, are receiving some of the biggest raises based on percentage points. A full-time AR that has worked at least 100 MLS games will see their salary nearly double. Officials in this bracket earned around $19,000 in 2023. From now on, they will make over $37,000. The new agreement will now be in place through the end of the 2030 season.

MLS will hope that the new deal helps end bad publicity

Players, coaches, and fans will almost certainly disagree with referees no matter who they are. Nevertheless, the replacement officials were not succeeding, and traditional referees will be welcomed back with open arms. MLS execs previously asserted that the replacements were equally as qualified as the real refs, but PSRA and the MLS Players Association publicly disagreed with the notion.

The new deal, however, now ends unwanted pressure and bad publicity for MLS. League officials need the American/Canadian top flight to flourish particularly due to Lionel Messi’s involvement and the recent broadcasting deal with Apple. Signing the Argentine superstar was a major coup. He arrived Stateside to help boost interest in the league.

MLS and Apple are in year two of their massive $2.5 billion deal. Commissioner Garber and company reportedly told their announcers and commentators not to discuss the previous refereeing labor dispute on the air. Despite the headaches, professional referees are going to be back on the pitch in MLS.

