Inter Miami head coach Tata Martino has taken a noted exception to MLS referees and how they officiated the game between Miami and Montreal. Inter Miami lost for the first time this season after Montreal emerged from a four-goal barrage in 10 minutes late in the game. Despite Inter Miami drawing level through Leonardo Campana in the 70th minute, Montreal pulled ahead to a two-goal lead. Jordi Alba scored a stunner to draw the game back to a one-goal affair.

With so many goals, officials provided eight minutes of stoppage time at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. However, the momentum of the game failed to go anywhere. Martino compared the officiating in the game to that in the Premier League. English referees have been the subject of criticism for the pace of the game leaving. Now, Martino says that has leaked into Major League Soccer, which has affected the spirit of the league, as he says.

“Whoever watched the Liverpool and Manchester City match and saw the shape and pace of the match, the referee of that match gave eight minutes, the same amount they gave today when there was a team that did not want to play,” Martino said after the loss against Montreal.

Martino is referring to timewasting from Montreal that went unpunished and generally unadded by the officials. The Argentine coach said it was more than just throw-ins, goal kicks or injuries. He accused the referee of taking 30 seconds to write down the name of a player who earned a yellow card. According to the coach, all momentum and energy from the game exited, and the time-wasting team accomplished its goal.

Replacement referees in MLS targeted by Tata Martino

While the Inter Miami manager did not mention the fact that the current batch of officials are replacement referees, his comments add to the mounting pressure on Major League Soccer and those serving in refereeing positions. The Professional Referee Organization (PRO) is what MLS uses to assign referees. Traditionally, the Professional Soccer Referees Association (PSRA) is the referee body PRO chooses from. Denial of a collective bargaining agreement means PSRA officials are locked out of MLS. Consequently, college and youth referees are now officiating games involving top-class professionals like Lionel Messi.

Previously, Tata Martino had an issue with the way these officials handled games involving Messi. Opposing teams are going to play more physically against Miami’s superstars, and referees have been letting that play go this season.

Inter Miami knew it was not going to use Messi against Montreal

In the most recent game against Montreal, Lionel Messi did not play. That partly explains the reason Inter Miami lost for the first time this season. After lambasting the officials, Martino said Messi’s lack of appearance on Sunday was something in the plans for a week. This was one of Messi’s rest games to ensure he retains fitness for a long season with Inter Miami.

Tata Martino will lead Inter Miami into the CONCACAF Champions Cup round of 16 second leg on Wednesday against Nashville. Inter Miami drew at Nashville in the first leg, 2-2. Resting Messi on Sunday affords him the chance to play against Nashville at full fitness.

