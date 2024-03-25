Construction is making progress at Miami Freedom Park, the future home of MLS side Inter Miami. The stadium is still scheduled to open later in the 2025 season when Lionel Messi plays the final season of his contract in Major League Soccer. While the physical construction of the 25,000-seat stadium has not yet started, crews are getting ready.

Futbol Miami TV, an Inter Miami fan show that posts regular updates of the stadium, captured the upcoming ground the stadium will sit on. The land is fully cleared out. Also, crews flattened the land to begin stadium construction soon. Still, there is no equipment or materials present at Miami Freedom Park. Instead, it appears as if crews only just finished the remediation of the land.

Miami Freedom Park is located at a former golf course near the Miami International Airport. The land was rife with ponds, sand bunkers and chemicals from maintaining the golf course. Now, a large flat land of sand is ready to house a stadium.

Will construction progress for Inter Miami be ready by next season?

One of the main concerns with Miami Freedom Park is the pace at which the stadium is going up. Generally, stadium construction takes multiple years. To be fair, that does incorporate planning and land clearing, which Inter Miami has already done. However, the lack of visible structures is a major stepping stone for the construction of the new Inter Miami stadium. One common theme in construction is that MLS stadiums often extend past their construction timeline. Orlando City’s Inter&Co Stadium, TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, and others all experienced delays.

With such big plans in store for Miami Freedom Park, more construction progress will need to start taking shape if Messi is going to play regularly at the venue.

Other parts of the plan

The stadium is not the only part of the project that has a base for future construction. Futbol Miami TV pointed out that the area for a hotel or office building is also flat enough to begin building. Yet, like the stadium, there is no equipment or materials that will eventually go toward the stadium.

Lionel Messi will hopefully be bringing excitement to this venue, and that is why it is so important for the stadium to be completed soon. The Argentine has just one year left on his current Inter Miami contract. While it may be a priority for the club to sign Messi to a new deal, there are no guarantees he does that. Therefore, if the stadium opens near the end of 2025, he would only have a handful of games at the new stadium. If there are delays, the number of games available for Miami at this new stadium with Messi in attendance will be limited.

