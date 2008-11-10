



Episode 87 features an interview with Martyn Smith, author of a new book entitled The Premiership In Focus, which celebrates the 15 years of the Premier League. Smith, an executive producer at BBC Sport, shares his memories of working on BBC’s Football Focus and Match of the Day shows as well as how challenging it was to write the book. Smith also discusses the popularity of the game in Africa, and how the Premiership has changed since its first season compared with now.