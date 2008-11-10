Episode 90 features an interview with Ian Hough, author of the book Perry Boys. Listen to an insiders look at how fashion and violence on the terraces flourished during the early 80s, how the Perry Boys replaced the bootboys, the differences and similarities between Manchester and Liverpool, and what’s missing from today’s game that attracts so many people to the 70s and 80s of English football.
