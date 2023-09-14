American fans of Spanish soccer can watch the Copa del Rey on US TV and streaming. With teams such as Atletico Madrid, FC Barcelona and Real Madrid consistently in the running to win the Copa del Rey, there is regular star talent abound. However, despite the usual suspects in Spain, other clubs have taken advantage of the domestic tournament. Athletic Bilbao, Valencia, Sevilla, Osasuna and Real Betis have all featured in finals in the last five seasons.

This tournament features every single professional club in Spain. It is the equivalent to the FA Cup, the US Open Cup or the DFB-Pokal. Of course, like those, the top-flight teams make a later appearance in the competition. For reference, LaLiga teams enter in the round of 32. Therefore, top clubs only have to win four ties to get into the Final. The rounds of 32, 16 and quarterfinals are all single-elimination matchups. The semifinals, though is spread over two legs, with the aggregate winner advancing.

Organized by the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Copa del Rey is run by the federation, not LaLiga.

Fans of this tournament in the United States can stream every single game through ESPN+. Then, there are select games available on US TV, which are simulcast on ESPN+. Full listings are available on the Copa del Rey TV schedule.

How to watch Copa del Rey action on US TV

ESPN+ is the home of the Copa del Rey. Fortunately, that is easy to remember, as it is also the home of LaLiga, where most of the teams competing in the latter stages of the Copa del Rey reside.

Coverage of these Copa del Rey games has both English- and Spanish-language broadcasts for viewers.

There is a chance games can be on ESPN or ESPN2. Even looking into the past, before soccer was as popular as it is today, ESPN put games on its TV channels. One example was the 2014 Copa del Rey Final between Real Madrid and Barcelona. That game, including Gareth Bale’s sensational solo goal, was on ESPN2.

Now, ESPN takes the opportunity for key games like that to grow the streaming service. Both of the Clasico semifinals between Real Madrid and Barcelona were exclusive to ESPN+. This aligned with putting both of the league ties on ESPN+, too.

