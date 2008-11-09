



Episode 40 of the EPL Talk Podcast features audio excerpts from Chelsea’s Chief Executive Peter Kenyon speaking about this weekend’s match against Man United, what his thoughts are regarding Chelsea’s achievements thus far and what his opinion is regarding the recent controvery regarding Leeds. The Gaffer also exclusively reveals what plans Chelsea has for North America in terms of web sites and podcasts, and interviews two of the key executives responsible for the launch of the new Chelsea web site. Lastly, you can hear more about EPL Talk’s visit to Stamford Bridge, Craven Cottage and Boleyn Ground.