Episode 100 of the EPL Talk Podcast is a ‘Best Of’ episode featuring clips from some of the most entertaining interviews conducted between 2006 and 2008. Profiled guests include Steven Cohen from World Soccer Daily, England World Cup legend Alan Mullery, former Sky Sports presenter Rodney Marsh, football grounds expert Simon Inglis, Soccer Made In Germany legend Toby Charles and many many more. The episode is hosted and moderated by Chris Oakley from the Some People Are On The Pitch Blog at http://www.spaotp.com