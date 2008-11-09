Episode 38 of the EPL Talk Podcast features audio from the Arsenal against Hamburg match in the Champions League plus exclusive interviews with members of Arsenal America, the North American supporters club. In addition, The Gaffer walks back through time and takes you to Arsenal’s old Invicta Ground in South East London, and uncovers something quite fascinating that has got to be heard to be believed. Plus, The Gaffer visits Charlton Athletic’s The Valley and finds the club representatives far from accommodating.