By Josh Harris.
Nickname: The Eagles.
City: Located in south London.
Crystal Palace play their homes games at Selhurst Park – a 26,000 capacity stadium.
Did You Know? Palace have worn a claret and blue kit for their history, as it was donated to them from Aston Villa.
Arch Enemy: The Eagles have a well-known rivalry with Brighton & Hove Albion, despite the clubs being over 40 miles apart. Palace also have a rivalry with Millwall, who have exchanged a number of players with the club during their history.
Famous Players: Some notable Crystal Palace players from the past include Nigel Martyn, Attilio Lombardo, John Salako, Kenny Sansom, Geoff Thomas, Andy Johnson, Chris Coleman, Andy Gray, Ian Wright, Jim Cannon (most appearances for the club), Terry Long, Albert Harry, Peter Simpson (record goalscorer), Edwin Smith, Mark Bright, George Clarke and Johnny Byrne.
Honors: Crystal Palace have won Division One once and the Football League Third Division South once. The Eagles were promoted to the Premier League in May 2013 when they beat Watford in the Play-off Final 1-0 in extra time with a Kevin Phillips goal.
Interesting Fact: Crystal Palace have been in administration twice, once in 1998 and then 2000.
