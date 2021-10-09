beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español is a Spanish-language streaming channel that is available in the U.S.

The new free channel offers a sampling of beIN SPORTS’ live soccer coverage. In fact, it offers access to Ligue 1, SüperLig, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana and more.

Similarly, the free channel features a number of original shows such as Juego Abierto, ANAlicemos and El Diario del Martes. For example, it features beIN the Interview and other Mexican sports programs. For instance, here are more details about its original shows:

• La Octava. Firstly, a daily deep dive into sports around the world with journalists Enrique Beas, Luis Castillo, and Carlos Albert.

• El Diario del Martes. Secondly, debate and in-depth analysis of the current affairs of LaLiga, Ligue 1, and SuperLig.

• beIN the Interview. Thirdly, intimate one-on-one interviews featuring Mexican athletes, as well as athletes of other nationalities, with journalist Fernando Cevallos.

• Reacción en Cadena. Fourthly, daily debate and opinion about Mexican soccer featuring Carlos Albert, Gerardo Velázquez de León, Enrique Beas, and Luis Castillo.

beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español: Where to find it

The free streaming channel is available in many ways.

Firstly, beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español is available in the U.S. and Canada on FuboTV. After that, it is available in the U.S. on PlutoTV, Vizio, XUMO TV, Fanatiz, KlowdTV, and Canela TV.

Secondly, to find the XTRA stream on Roku, it is located under The Roku Channel app. The livestream is also available through the Roku website.

Thirdly, XTRA is also available through its website at beinxtraespanol.com.

Finally, XTRA and its sister XTRA channel beIN SPORTS XTRA is available through streaming and television Tchannels nationwide. In addition, HC2 Broadcasting is now carrying beIN SPORTS XTRA in a total of 45 top DMAs. In detail, beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español is in 42 top DMAs. To explain, DMAs are Designated Market Areas. For example, they are among the largest cities in the U.S.

In conclusion, the XTRA channels continue to be added to other streaming services, too.

Upcoming Matches on beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español:

Soccer Channels

Here is our listing of the different soccer channels available: