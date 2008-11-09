In episode 21, we interview the hosts of the Australian podcast entitled “A Game of Two Halves.” The blokes from down under discuss why they started their podcast, how the Premiership TV coverage is in Australia, what they think of how Americans are into the English Premier League, the future of football podcasts, and their memories from growing up watching the beautiful game in England. The podcast also features The Gaffer’s viewpoints on the opening Premiership weekend, two chances to win an EPL Talk T-shirt and more.