If you’re trying to find where to watch Ligue Un on US TV, you’ve come to the right place.
With stars such as Thiago Silva, Edinson Cavani and Alexandre Lacazette, there are plenty of reasons to watch French Ligue 1 matches.
Although Paris Saint Germain is currently France’s best club, and has been for the last few seasons, perhaps the greatest thing about Ligue 1 soccer has been its history of parity. Over the last 15 years, there have been eight different league champions (AS Monaco, Nantes, Lyon, Bordeaux, Marseille, Lille, Montpellier, and PSG).
Where to watch Ligue Un on US TV
Here in America, beIN SPORTS has exclusive television rights to Ligue 1 matches through 2018.
On a typical weekend during the Ligue 1 season, every Paris Saint-Germain game is shown on beIN SPORTS (or beIN SPORTS Connect, if there’s a conflict with La Liga). If you’re a PSG supporter, then you can watch almost every game during a season live. For fans of other French clubs, most of the matches are available via beIN SPORTS Connect instead as well as rarely on television (unless the opponent is PSG).
beIN SPORTS’ coverage of Ligue Un can be found on:
• fuboTV (free 24-hour trial),
• Sling World Sports (free 7-day trial),
• Sling TV (free 7 day trial).
The advantage of watching beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS Español on fuboTV is that, unlike beIN SPORTS networks on US TV, the picture quality is in HD (not SD). For soccer fans, that’s a huge plus. Plus fuboTV offers access to beIN SPORTS Connect, which is where most of the Ligue 1 games are aired.
Speaking of beIN SPORTS Connect, the overflow streaming service from beIN SPORTS, it works much like NBCSN’s online service, in that you must already have their normal television package and authenticate your cable/satellite provider information to use the service on your laptop/phone/tablet.
fuboTV also offers access to beIN SPORTS Connect streams via the signup page (watch the video below for step-by-step instructions).
Many Coupe de France (a knockout style tournament among French clubs) and Coupe de la Ligue matches are streamed on beIN SPORTS Connect.
Ligue Un on radio
For radio listeners, SiriusXM FC (channel 85) provides both live Ligue 1 matches and pundit analysis and commentary on French soccer league. TuneIn radio also streams occasional broadcasts of French matches throughout the season.
Although Ligue 1 does not have as many fans as other worldwide soccer leagues here in America, if you want to experience French soccer alongside fans/friends in a pub setting, many pubs/sports bars carry the beIN SPORTS channel and will turn on matches if requested.
There are also localized fan clubs for certain teams spread throughout the country that meet up to watch matches together. For example, PSG’s New York City club supporters usually meet at Legends on 33rd street in New York for PSG matches.
If you have questions about where to watch Ligue Un on US TV, please let us know in the comments section below.
Only PSG games…. What a joke!