The tenth club, Wellington Phoenix, only joined ahead of the 2021/22 season. In total, the clubs feature many of the biggest stars from that region of the world. This A-League Women TV schedule keeps fans up to date with the likes of Hannah Wilkinson or Mackenzie Hawkesby.

Plus, a number of Americans appeared in the league since its inception in 2008. For example, Megan Rapinoe spent a season at Sydney FC and Kristie Mewis represented Canberra United in 2012/13.

Back then, the league went under the moniker of the W-League, in order to avoid confusion with the men’s league in Australia, the A-League. However, the league became independent in 2019, thus changing its name.

Future plans for the league include two new teams for the 2022/23 season. Central Coast Mariners and Western United bring the number of clubs up to 12.

How to watch in the United States

For viewers in the United States, select A-League Women games used to be streamed live via YouTube. ESPN signed a deal in 2018 that provided the rights to the men’s and women’s top divisions in the country. However, that deal ended in 2021.

Most seasons, YouTube carry up to least 17 A-League Women matches streamed from October through to February.

As far as devices go, YouTube can be streamed on your computer, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Android phone, Android tablet, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire tablet, Roku, Chromecast, PlayStation 4/5, Oculus Go, Samsung Smart TV and XBOX One/Series S and X.

