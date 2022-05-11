The UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 TV schedule outlines how to watch each game in one of the biggest women’s tournaments.

Originally launched in 1984, the Women’s European Championship happens every four years. Yet, during the first seven tournaments, it was a biannual event. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic suspended this year’s competition for a year.

ESPN will broadcast 23 of the 31 matches on linear across ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU. All linear match windows will be 2.5 hour windows. The remaining eight matches will stream on ESPN+ exclusively.

fuboTV includes ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU. To watch the eight games on ESPN+, it’s $6.99 per month.

The most successful side in the 12 previous tournaments is by far Germany. With eight titles, Germany is unrivaled in its domination of the competition. In 2017, the Netherlands broke a run of six-straight UEFA Women’s Euro wins by the Germans. The Netherlands, which later went on to finish runner-up in the 2019 Women’s World Cup, is the defending champion when looking at the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 TV schedule.

Originally, UEFA scheduled the Women’s Euro for 2021 to fit the four-year model of the competition. After a year hiatus, the competition is going on as planned in England. England, as hosts, gets the party started from Old Trafford, the home of Manchester United. Other venues include the stadiums for Brighton and Hove Albion, Brentford, Sheffield United and Manchester City’s women and development stadium.

The Final, scheduled for July 31, is at Wembley, which also hosted the Men’s Euro 2020 Championship about a year prior to this Final.

This tournament is wide open when it comes to the favorites to win. Germany is always a presence, as is the defending champion. However, Spain has perhaps the best women’s player in the world in Alexia Putellas. Then, Denmark finished second in the 2017 Euros while Sweden is a regular to have deep runs in women’s tournaments.

UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 TV schedule

In the United States, you can find the tournament coverage on ESPN. Some games will be on linear channels, but you can access many of the games via ESPN+, the paid subscription service.

