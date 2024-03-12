Daylight saving time has come in the USA, but those in Europe still live on Coordinated Universal Time standards, or UTC. Therefore, the clocks changed in the United States early on Sunday, March 10. Americans had to ‘spring forward’ one hour. The time difference between New York and London is traditionally five hours. However, for most of March, that shrinks down to four hours.

Clocks across the pond change on the morning of March 31, the last Sunday of March. They will enter their summertime clock, such as British Summer Time (BST), when the sun rises and sets later in the day. That difference between the USA and Europe for daylight savings only started in 2007. The United States elected to ‘spring forward’ earlier and ‘fall back’ later. Consequently, daylight saving in the USA lasts 238 days. By comparison, daylight saving in Europe is 210 days.

For a time, the USA and Europe shared their daylight saving time. Yet, the United States has since amended when it starts and ends the time change. The reason for this is based on the economy. Energy usage for heating and electricity allows people to save money on utilities when the sun is up later. Also, economists in the United States have said that people tend to shop and spend more time outside when the sun is up later. For example, participation in golf goes up exponentially when the sun sets later.

Daylight saving in Europe changes soccer times in USA

Europeans do not have that benefit, and it does impact Americans who follow sports from Europe. Domestic leagues, cups, and UEFA club competitions do not cater to Americans’ schedules. Therefore, the general times for fixtures in European soccer ‘change’ in the United States. That unfortunate reality popped up this past weekend. It also affects the UEFA Champions League, which sets up more Champions League evenings compared to just afternoons.

On the east coast of the United States, the Champions League games midweek start at 4 p.m. ET during the difference in the time changes. In Europe, these games start at 8 p.m. UK time, as usual. On March 31st, though, the time changes for the European Union, the United Kingdom, and other European countries. Therefore, the UEFA Champions League evening will return to their 3 p.m. ET starting times. For some, the brief difference will present an opportunity to watch the UEFA Champions League without the lingering presence of their job.

Any potential changes to the time changes?

Adjusting the laws on daylight saving time is constantly in the rumblings for the United States and Europe. Most critics argue any financial benefits of changing the clocks twice a year are minimal. At the same time, studies have shown a mental and physical toll on people when they must adjust the clocks. Despite those protests, states cannot legally change their laws about following daylight saving time without government approval. Despite the US Senate passing bills, there will be no changes until the House of Representatives and the President sign off.

For now, the United States will adhere to standard time during winter or year-round.

PHOTO: IMAGO