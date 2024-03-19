Hong Kong fans who purchased tickets to see Inter Miami and Lionel Messi play a friendly in early February will receive a partial refund. The Argentine superstar came under fire when he did not feature in a matchup against a Hong Kong XI. Over 38,000 fans filled the Hong Kong Stadium in hopes of watching Messi play. When it became apparent that the playmaker would not feature in the fixture, fans protested for a refund.

The 36-year-old star was suffering from a fairly minor groin injury at the time. Although the team’s brass elected not to play Messi in the Hong Kong game, he was fit and available just three days later. This, unsurprisingly, only compounded the fan frustrations. Inter and Messi beat Vissel Kobe on penalties on February 7th.

Before the match in Japan, Messi expressed his disappointment in not featuring in the previous game. “Unfortunately, in football, things can happen in any game, that we may have an injury,” proclaimed the Inter star. “It’s a shame because I always want to participate. I want to be there and even more so when it comes to these games when we travel so far, and people are so excited to see our matches.”

Match organizers claim refunds will cost company over $7 million

Less than a week after the debacle, Tatler Asia revealed that they would be issuing a refund to the Hong Kong fans. As a result, the organizers of the friendly announced that they would lose money on the deal. The BBC has now reported that every fan in the arena can be eligible for a 50% refund of their ticket.

Tatler claims that the refunds could cost the company up to $7.1 million. Some fans supposedly paid over $600 to watch Messi play in the match. Although the fans are set to receive a partial refund, they must sign specific paperwork first. Tatler announced that the ticket-holders have to agree not to pursue legal action against the company.

Along with issuing the refunds, Tatler also claimed to be unaware that Messi would not play in the game until halftime. The group then informed the local government of the unfortunate news. Authorities allegedly attempted to get the superstar to stand up and at least acknowledge the unhappy fans. This request, however, apparently went unfulfilled.

Fans not usually guaranteed to see superstars when buying tickets

Issuing the refund to the fans is certainly a nice gesture from the match organizers. Sports fans are generally not guaranteed to see certain players in action when they purchase tickets. Injuries and illnesses happen and are part of the risk of spending significant money to go to events.

Inter also cannot afford to play Messi when he is injured, especially in a preseason match. The club’s 2024 season essentially hinges on how the superstar performs for the club. Major League Soccer officials are counting on the Argentine as well. The North American division is relying on Messi to help significantly boost fans in the stands and Apple streaming figures heading towards the 2026 World Cup.

PHOTOS: IMAGO