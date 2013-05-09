Here’s your chance to decide who has been the best striker during the 2012-13 Premier League season.

Hosted by EPL Talk, this is the fifth annual EPL Awards where we recognize the best of the Premier League season from players to blogs, podcasts and much more.

Go ahead and vote now:

[polldaddy poll=7094032]

Disclaimers: Sites that knowingly encourage cheating will be disqualified. Sites also cannot embed the poll on their own site. Only one vote per person. Voting closes on Monday, May 20, 2013. The winner of each EPL Awards category will be announced on EPL Talk on Tuesday, May 21.

Be sure to vote in all of the other categories too:

Footballers and managers

Best Goalkeeper

Best Defender

Best Midfielder

Best Striker

Best Manager

Player of the Year

Behind the mic

Best TV Commentator

Best TV Co-Commentator

Podcasts and radio shows

Best Radio Show

Best Podcast

Best Club Podcast

Best Podcast Presenter

Best Podcast Pundit

Blogs and websites

Best Blog

Best Club Blog

Best Blogger

Best Writer

Best Online Coverage

Best Video Show

Best Forum

Books

Best Book