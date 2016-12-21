DirecTV Now FAQ: Streaming soccer games in HD to your computer, tablet, smartphone and TV

Launched in November, 2016, DirecTV Now lets you stream your favorite live sports, on demand, premium channels, popular shows, and hit movies right to your tablet, smartphone or TV.
To answer your questions, we’ve compiled the following FAQ. If there are any questions you still have that aren’t answered below, post them in the comments and our team will do our best to respond in a timely fashion.
Q: Do I need to be a DirecTV subscriber to get DirecTV Now?
A: No. DirecTV Now is a completely separate service from DirecTV, the satellite company. You don’t need to subscribe to satellite or cable TV to watch DirecTV Now. All you need is an Internet connection.
Q: Does DirecTV Now offer a free trial?
A: Yes, a free 7-day trial is available through the DirecTV Now website.
Q: What soccer-related channels does DirecTV Now offer?
A: FOX (in select cities), NBC (in select cities), ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, CNBC, Univision, Telemundo, Galavision, FOX Sports Net, NBCSN, UniMas, YES, FS2 and Univision Deportes.
Q: With those soccer-related channels, which leagues/competitions will I have access to?
A: Premier League, World Cup 2018/2022/2026, UEFA Champions League, Liga MX, MLS, Euro 2020, World Cup qualifiers, Copa America 2017, Gold Cup 2019, FA Cup, Europa League and many other leagues and competitions.
Q: What plans are available from DirecTV Now?
A: Here’s the latest offering as of press time:
• Live a Little – $35/month (60+ channels)
• Just Right – $50/month (80+ channels)
• Go Big – $60/month (100+ channels) [available at $35/month for a limited time]
• Gotta Have It – $70 / month (120+ channels)
Q: What major soccer networks are missing from DirecTV Now?
A: The only two major ones are beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español, but hopefully they’ll be added soon. FOX Soccer Plus is not available either.
Q: What devices does DirecTV Now work on?
A: Windows, Apple computers, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV (4th generation), Android phone 4.4 and higher, Android tablet 4.4 and higher, Chromecast (for Android only), iPad iOS 9 and higher, iPhone iOS 9 and higher and iPod Touch version 9 and higher.
Q: Is programming available on demand?
A: Yes, more than 15,000 movies and programs are available on demand.
Q: How many streams can I run simultaneously?
A: You can run 2 streams simultaneously with each account.
Q: Does DirecTV offer access to NBC Sports App and beIN SPORTS Connect?
A: Not at this time.
Q: What special offers are available?
A: Here are the ones available as of press time:
• Go Big $35/mo introductory price – Get 100+ channels for $35/mo. Save $25/mo at this price (regularly priced $60/mo) and get 40+ channels than Live a Little (regularly priced $35/mo) for as long as you keep the plan.
• Apple TV included with 3 months pre-paid of any DirecTV Now package.
• Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote included with 1 month pre-paid of any DirecTV Now plan.
Q: What are the benefits of DirecTV Now?
A: No set-top-boxes, satellite dishes, annual contracts, installs, or credit checks are required. Plus if you’re an AT&T mobile customer, you can watch DirecTV Now or FreeVIEW without incurring any data usage.
Q: Does DirecTV Now include HBO?
A: You can add HBO and Cinemax for $5 each per month in addition to the base programming package.
Q: Does DirecTV Now support Google Chromecast?
A: On Android, yes. But not Apple at this time.
Sign up for the 7-day free trial to DirecTV Now.