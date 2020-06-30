If you’re wondering where to watch the Euro 2020 on US TV, we have the answers you’re looking for.

Last updated: May 7, 2021

One of the premier sports tournaments on the planet, the UEFA European Championship is always full of excitement. The month-long summer competition composed of the top European nations is staged every four years (under normal circumstances), without clashing with the World Cup of course. Beginning in 1960, the “Euros” initially composed of just four teams. Fast forward sixty years and the tournament now has 24 total places in the group stage.

Though obviously originally set to play out in 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has pushed back the tournament until the summer of 2021. Unable to play the competition basically any other time of the year due to club schedules, the revised 2021 plan made the most sense.

Here in the United States, ESPN and their sister networks will have the rights to air Euro 2020 matches stateside in English-language. As it stands now, ESPN is set to televise 39 of the tournament’s matches, with ESPN2 airing seven, and ABC broadcasting the other five games. This will be ABC’s first UEFA European Championship televised since 2008. All of these matches will also be streamed on the ABC and ESPN apps as well.

The ESPN networks will also be televising pre-match, halftime, and postgame highlights and analysis programs, with a Euro 2020 recap show also airing each match night. For Spanish language viewers, Univision, and their sister sports channel TUDN, will be televising Euro 2020 in the United States.

If you are a cord-cutter or just rather watch these European matches in a more social setting, there are pubs all over the country that will be airing the tournament matches live. Most cities, and even some small towns, here in America have bars/pubs that show soccer matches from all over the world quite regularly (even morning matches). As a nations tournament, Euro 2020 would be an ideal time to come together and have a pint with fellow compatriots.

