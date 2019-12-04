If you’re looking for the Euro 2020 TV schedule for fans in the United States, you’ve come to the right place.

Whether you want to watch the European Championship in English or Spanish-language in the United States, the Euro 2020 TV schedule below has all of the details you’re looking for. As more TV coverage details are announced, we’ll update the Euro 2020 TV schedule accordingly.

All 51 games of Euro 2020 will be televised across the over-the-air ABC network, ESPN, ESPN2 and Spanish-language options.

In total, ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC will combine to televise more than 140 live hours of the UEFA European Football Championship 2020 beginning Friday, June 12, with the opening match in Rome, through the Final on Sunday, July 12, at Wembley Stadium in London. The 51 matches of the quadrennial international competition will be played across 12 European cities.

ESPN will televise 39 UEFA EURO 2020 matches, while ESPN2 will air seven. ABC Television Network will broadcast five matches (two group stage matches, two round of 16, and one quarterfinal) – the first UEFA European Football Championship match on the network since 2008. The matches will be streamed live on both the ESPN and ABC apps.

ESPN match telecasts for the UEFA European Football Championship will include pregame, halftime and postgame studio segments.

• ESPN/ESPN2: Every ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC match telecast will feature a 30-minute pregame, halftime and postgame reaction.

• EURO Tonight will air each matchday following the last match of the day on ESPN/ESPN2.

• ESPN’s flagship news and information program SportsCenter will air in-between morning matches throughout the Tournament.

Spanish-language broadcasts of Euro 2020 will be on Univision and TUDN as part of their “Summer Of Champions” campaign. As part TUDN’s exclusive Spanish-language coverage, the vast majority of games will be available via PrendeTV, Univision’s newly launched, ad-supported streaming service, will stream 40 matches from the competition with the remaining games broadcast on Univision and TUDN, including the pivotal Semi-Final and Final matches.

