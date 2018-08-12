Read our guide about how to watch soccer via AT&T TV NOW, previously known as DIRECTV NOW.

When it comes to understanding the best way to watch soccer via AT&T TV NOW, it’s important to know what the streaming service features and how it differentiates itself from the competitors.

Last updated: August 20, 2019

Plus package ($50/month): HBO, HBO Family, HBO Latino, ABC, Accuweather, Audience, BET, Boomerang, Bravo, Cartoon Network, CBS, Cheddar, CNBC, CNBC World, CNN, Comedy Central, CW, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney XD, E!, ESPN, ESPN2, FOX, FOX Business Network, FOX News Channel, FS1, Freeform, FX, FX Movie Channel, FXX, Hallmark Channel, HLN, MSNBC, MTV, My Network TV, Nat Geo Wild, National Geographic, NBC, NBCSN, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr., Ovation, Oxygen, Revolt, SYFY, TBS, TCM, Telemundo, TNT, TruTV, Universal Kids, USA Network, VH1

Max package ($70/month): Cinemax, HBO, HBO Family, HBO Latino, ABC, Accuweather, Audience, BET, Boomerang, Bravo, BTN, Cartoon Network, CBS, CBS Sports Network, Cheddar, CMT, CNBC, CNBC World, CNN, Comedy Central, CW, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney XD, E!, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNEWS, ESPNU, FOX, FOX Business Network, FOX News Channel, FS1, FS2, FOX Sports regional channels, Freeform, FX, FX Movie Channel, FXX, Golf Channel, Hallmark Channel, HLN, Longhorn Network, MSG, MSG+, MSNBC, MTV, My Network TV, Nat Geo Wild, National Geographic, NBC, NBCSN, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr., Olympic Channel, Ovation, Oxygen, Paramount, Revolt, SEC Network, SYFY, TBS, TCM, Telemundo, TNT, TruTV, TV Land, Universal Kids, USA Network, VH1, YES Network

Entertainment package ($93/month): A&E, ABC, Accuweather, AMC, Animal Planet, Audience, AXS TV, Baby First, BBC America, BET, Bloomberg TV, Bravo, CSPAN, CSPAN2, Cartoon Network, CBS, CMT, CNBC, CNN, Comedy Central, CW, Discovery, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney XD, E!, ESPN, ESPN2, Food Network, FOX, FOX Business Network, FOX News Channel, FS1, FOX Sports regional channels, Freeform, FX, FXX, Galavision, Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, HGTV, History Channel, HLN, Investigation Discovery, Lifetime, Motor Trend, MSNBC, MTV, MTV2, National Geographic, NBC, NBCSN, Nickelodeon, One American News, Ovation, Paramount, Reelz, RFD-TV, SYFY, TBS, TCM, TeenNick, Telemundo, TLC, TNT, TruTV, TV Land, Univision, USA Network, VH1, Viceland, WE TV

Choice package ($110/month): A Wealth of Entertainment, A&E, ABC, Accuweather, AMC, Animal Planet, Audience, AXS TV, Baby First, BBC America, BET, Bravo, BTN, CSPAN, CSPAN2, Cartoon Network, CBS, Cheddar, CMT, CNBC, CNBC World, CNN, Comedy Central, Comedy TV, Cooking Channel, CW, Discovery, Disney Channel, Disney Jr., Disney XD, E!, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNEWS, ESPNU, Food Network, FOX, FOX Business Network, FOX News Channel, FS1, FOX Sports regional channels, Freeform, Fuse, Fusion, FX, FXX, Galavision, Game Show Network, Hallmark Channel, HGTV, History Channel, HLN, IFC, Investigation Discovery, Justice Central, Lifetime, MLB Network, Motor Trend, MSNBC, MSG, MSG+, MTV, MTV2, National Geographic, NBC, NBCSN, Nick Jr., Nickelodeon, Nicktoons, One American News, OWN, Paramount, Pop, Reelz, RFD-TV, Science, SEC Network, SNY, Sundance TV, SYFY, TBS, TCM, TeenNick, Telemundo, Tennis Channel, TLC, TNT, Travel Channel, TruTV, TV Land, TV One, UniMas, Univision, Up, USA Network, VH1, Viceland, WE tv, Weather Channel, YES Network

Xtra package ($124/month): A Wealth of Entertainment, A&E, ABC, Accuweather, AMC, American Heroes, Animal Planet, Aspire, Audience, AXS TV, BabyFirst, BBC America, BBC World News, BET, BET Her, Bloomberg TV, Bravo, BTN, CSPAN, CSPAN2, Cartoon Network, CBS, CBS Sports Network, Cheddar, CMT, CNBC, CNBC World, CNN, Comedy Central, Comedy TV, Cooking Channel, CW, Destination America, Discovery, Discovery Family Channel, Discovery Life, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney XD, DIY Network, E!, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNEWS, ESPNU, FM, Food Network, FOX, FOX Business Network, FOX News Channel, FS1, FS2, FOX Sports regional channels, Freeform, Fuse, Fusion, FX, FX Movie Channel, FXX, FYI, Galavision, Golf Channel, Game Show Network, Hallmark Channel, HGTV, History Channel, HLN, IFC, Investigation Discovery, Justice Central, Lifetime, LMN, Logo, Longhorn Network, MLB Network, Motor Trend, MSNBC, MSG, MSG+, MTV, MTV Classic, MTV2, Nat Geo Wild, National Geographic, NBA TV, NBC, NBCSN, NHL Network, Nick Jr., Nickelodeon, Nicktoons, Olympic Channel, One American News, Ovation, OWN, Oxygen, Paramount, Pop, Reelz, Revolt, RFD-TV, Science, SEC Network, SNY, Sportsman Channel, Sundance TV, SYFY, TBS, TCM, TeenNick, Telemundo, Tennis Channel, TLC, TNT, Travel Channel, TruTV, TV Land, TV One, TVG, UniMas, Universal Kids, Universo, Univision, Up, USA Network, VH1, Viceland, WE tv, The Weather Channel, YES Network

Ultimate package ($135/month): A Wealth of Entertainment, A&E, ABC, Accuweather, AMC, American Heroes, Animal Planet, Aspire, Audience, AXS TV, Baby First, BBC America, BBC World News, BET, BET Her, Bloomberg TV, Boomerang, Bravo, BTN, CSPAN, CSPAN2, Cartoon Network, CBS, CBS Sports Network, Cheddar, CMT, CNBC, CNBC World, CNN, Comedy Central, Comedy TV, Cooking Channel, CW, Destination America, Discovery, Discovery Family Channel, Discovery Life, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney XD, DIY Network, E!, El Rey, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNEWS, ESPNU, FM, Food Network, FOX, FOX Business Network, FOX News Channel, FS1, FS2, FOX Sports regional channels, Freeform, Fuse, Fusion, FX, FX Movie Channel, FXX, FYI, Galavision, Game Show Network, Hallmark Channel, HGTV, History Channel, HLN, IFC, Investigation Discovery, Justice Central, Lifetime, LMN, Logo, Longhorn Network, MLB Network, Motor Trend, MSNBC, MSG, MSG+, MTV, MTV Classic, MTV2, Nat Geo Wild, National Geographic Channel, NBA TV, NBC, NBCSN, NHL Network, Nick Jr., Nickelodeon, Nicktoons, Olympic Channel, One American News, Ovation, OWN, Oxygen, Paramount, Pop, Reelz, Revolt, RFD-TV, Science, SEC Network, SNY, Sportsman Channel, STARZ, Sundance TV, SYFY, TBS, TCM, TeenNick, Telemundo, Tennis Channel, TLC, TNT, Travel Channel, TruTV, TUDN, TV Land, TV One, TVG, UniMas, Universal Kids, Universo, Univision, Up, USA Network, VH1, Viceland, WE tv, The Weather Channel, YES Network

Optimo Mas package ($86/month): A&E, ABC, Accuweather, AMC, Animal Planet, Antena 3, Atres Series, Audience, AXS TV, Azteca, BabyFirst, BabyTV, Bandamax, Boomerang, Bravo, CSPAN, CSPAN2, Canal 22 Internacional, CANAL Once, CBS, Centroamerica TV, Cine Estrelar, Cine Mexicano, Cine Nostalgia, Cine Sony, Cinelatino, CNN, CNN en Español, De Pelicula, De Pelicula Clasico, Discovery, Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia, Disney Channel, Disney XD, E!, Ecuador TV, Ecuavisa Internacional, El Rey, Enlace, ESPN Deportes, Estrella TV, Food Network, FOROtv, FOX, FOX Deportes, FS1, FOXlife, Freeform, Fusion, FX, FXX, Galavision, GolTV, History Channel, History en Español, HITN TV, HLN, Hola TV, IVC Net, Lifetime, MegaTV, Motor Trend, MSNBC, MTV, Multimedios, Nat Geo Mundo, National Geographic Channel, NBC, NBCSN, Nick Jr., Nickelodeon, NTN24, Nuestra Tele, Paramount, Pasiones, Peru Magico, SUR Peru, TBS, TeleCentro, Telefe, Telemundo, TNT, Tr3s, TUDN, TV Chile, TVE, TyC Sports, UniMas, Universo, Univision, Univision tinovelas, Up, USA Network, VePlus, VH1, Viceland, VideoRola, ViendoMovies, VME, WAPA America, The Weather Channel, ZooMoo

Contract: No contract. Month to month.

Free trials to watch soccer via AT&T TV NOW: 7-day free trial is available.

Number of streams: 2 simultaneous streams

If you have any questions about how to watch soccer via AT&T TV NOW, let us know in the comments section below.