Belgium manager Domenico Tedesco has officially revealed his 25-man provisional squad for Euro 2024. The Red Devils will enter the summer tournament in Germany looking to bounce back after a disappointing 2022 World Cup. Despite being favorites to win Group F, Belgium failed to qualify for the knockout round at the competition in Qatar.

Tedesco’s squad will soon convene at the Proximus Basecamp in Tubize to prepare for two upcoming friendlies. Belgium hosts Montenegro on June 5, before facing Luxembourg three days later. Both of these fixtures are scheduled to be played in Brussels. Following the friendlies, the Red Devils will then begin their Euro 2024 run on June 17.

Tedesco has plenty of attacking options in team

Manchester City duo Kevin De Bruyne and Jeremy Doku headline a talented group of players named in Tedesco’s squad. The stars recently helped their club collect the Premier League title earlier in the month. City staved off a push by Arsenal to lift the trophy thanks to a 23-game undefeated run to finish out the campaign. Both De Bruyne and Doku played crucial parts in the club’s incredible streak.

Along with the dynamic duo, the Belgium roster is filled with attacking stars. Romelu Lukaku, Charles De Ketelaere, Lois Openda, Leandro Trossard, and Johan Bakayoko all give Tedesco a welcomed selection headache. The coach will have big decisions to make regarding his starting lineup at the tournament. Nevertheless, the plethora of options also give the manager a solid safety blanket when considering substitutions.

De Bruyne’s potential partners in midfield will also be a talking point for Belgium fans as well. Along with the City star, Tedesco can choose between highly rated players such as Arthur Vermeeren, Youri Tielemans, and Amadou Onana. The latter two midfielders currently ply their trade with Premier League sides Aston Villa and Everton respectively.

Real Madrid goalkeeper left out of squad because of knee issue

While the team has serious options going forward, Belgium’s defense took a hit with the omission of Thibaut Courtois. The Real Madrid goalkeeper is one of the best players in his position in the world. However, the shot-stopper carries fitness concerns after missing most the previous season. The LaLiga champions did not have Courtois after he suffered a serious ACL injury.

After playing their two friendlies at home, Belgium will begin their Euro 2024 with a match against Slovakia. The two teams play in Group E of the competition alongside Romania and Ukraine. Much like their previous major tournament, the Red Devils will be favorites to win their group.

Provisional Belgium squad for Euro 2024:

Goalkeepers

Matz Sels (Nottingham Forest), Koen Casteels (Wolfsburg), Thomas Kaminski (Luton).

Defenders

Wout Faes (Leicester), Timothy Castagne (Fulham), Arthur Theate (Rennes), Jan Vertonghen (Anderlecht), Axel Witsel (Atletico Madrid), Zeno Debast (Anderlecht), Thomas Meunier (Trabzonspor), Maxim De Cuyper (Club Brugge).

Midfielders

Aster Vranckx (Wolfsburg), Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa), Orel Mangala (Lyon), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Arthur Vermeeren (Atletico Madrid), Amadou Onana (Everton).

Forwards

Romelu Lukaku (Roma), Charles De Ketelaere (Atalanta), Jeremy Doku (Manchester City), Lois Openda (Leipzig), Leandro Trossard (Arsenal), Johan Bakayoko (PSV Eindhoven), Dodi Lukebakio (Sevilla), Yannick Carrasco (Al-Shabab).

