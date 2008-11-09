



Episode 76 features an interview with Phil Lines, the Head of International Broadcasting & Media Operations at the Premier League. During the conversation, Lines discusses how fans in the U.S. may soon be able to hear Five Live commentaries, the latest developments regarding the redesigned Premier League web site, what the chances are of the U.S. having a Premier League trophy competition during an upcoming summer, and how the Premier League is evolving in the U.S. This plus much more including The Gaffer’s thoughts on Blackburn signing Roque Santa Cruz from Bayern Munich.