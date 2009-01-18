how he became a commentator,

his childhood memories of listening to football commentaries on radio,

what his first football commentary experience was like,

what legendary World Cup footballer coached Tyler when he was an amateur footballer,

how football commentating has changed in the past 30 years,

his philosophy about the principles of good commentary, and much more.

Martin Tyler’s voice is synonymous with the Premier League. Many may argue, myself included, that he is the last of a great generation of football commentators. Not only is he an artist at delivering an exemplary commentary in a perfect English style, but he’s also a gentleman and a scholar of the game.Interviewed by Johnathan Starling, Tyler discusses a host of topics in the 50 minute interview including:

Tyler also discusses how ashamed he was to be an Englishman after crowd trouble by English hooligans after the 1998 World Cup match versus Tunisia. Plus he answers questions from EPL Talk readers including what a daily routine is like for a football commentator.

Listen to the Martin Tyler interview now: