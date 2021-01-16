Based out of the same building in New York City as its parent company, Peacock is NBC’s over-the-top streaming service. The amenity is quickly becoming a key service to most American households due to its variety and relatively low cost. For Premier League fans in the States, Peacock Premium is simply vital. Find out all about Peacock in our article below.

About Peacock

History of Peacock

Peacock was initially available to Xfinity customers in spring of 2020 and then the service launched nationwide a few months later. Because the massive media company launched their own streaming service, they planned to remove their original shows off of rival services such as Hulu and Netflix. Hit NBC shows like The Office and Parks and Recreation eventually made the switch to Peacock following the expiration of agreements with previous streaming services in late 2020.

Although a new service, it has quickly become a major player in both the streaming game and a brand as a whole. In fact, The Morning Consultant, a data intelligence company, claimed that Peacock was the second-fastest growing brand of 2020.

Current programming available on Peacock

The streaming service currently has a wide variety of current TV shows, classics, movies, sports, and original content. Whether you’re looking for classic comedies such as The Office, Cheers, Frasier, and Parks and Recreation or dramas like Downton Abbey, Dateline, Law & Order, or the First 48, there are plenty of superior shows to either re-watch or catch up on.

Along with the classics, Peacock also streams current TV shows as well. In fact, most current NBC programs are available on Peacock Premium the day after they air on regular television. The company is also producing their own original shows such as Save Me, Code 404, and the updated Saved by the Bell.

For sports fans, the streaming service offers a variety of content. Highlight clips of soccer, football, hockey, golf, and many more competitions are peppered throughout the ‘Sports’ section in the app. Soccer fans, specifically Premier League fans, have access to Premier League TV (a wide range of soccer shows on all day long), highlights, matches replays, and even live matches. Check out my list of favorite shows on Premier League TV.

Soccer leagues/competitions on Peacock

The Premier League is the only soccer competition currently available on NBC’s streaming device. While it’s obviously not a plethora of live soccer content, it’s certainly an important league to have. The Premier League is the most popular league on the planet, watched by over 4 billion people in over 200 countries worldwide.

Peacock, NBCSN, and NBC all broadcast Premier League matches throughout the current season. Exact programming is difficult to predict, so be sure to check Worldsoccertalk.com on a regular basis to find out which games will be streamed live online as well as featured on TV.

Peacock pricing

Peacock does offer a free version which gives access to some movies and TV shows, but it is a somewhat limited offering. The Premium version is $5.99 per month. The company also offers a (mostly) commercial-free Peacock Premium Plus for $11.99 per month.

How to stream Peacock

Apple iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV, Android devices, Chromecast, Roku, VIZIO SmartCast TVs, LG Smart TVs, Microsoft Xbox One or Series X/S, Sony PlayStation 4 or 5, as well as COX and Xfinity customers.

Have any questions about Peacock? Let us know in the comments section below.