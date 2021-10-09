beIN SPORTS Connect is the over-the-top streaming service from beIN Media Group. While not necessarily a ‘channel’ than you can find on your television provider, this is an app or website to stream sports. Of course, this means that a subscription to a provider or service that carries beIN SPORTS is necessary.

For example, the likes of fuboTV, Cox and DISH all allow access to beIN SPORTS Connect. However, DirecTV dropped the channel in 2018.

Additionally, an individual subscription does not exist. You cannot subscribe to only this service in an attempt to save money. Rather, you must subscribe to a service provider that carries beIN SPORTS in order to access the content on the additional website.

Watch beIN Sports CONNECT on Fubo:

Our Pick: Includes: Premier League, Liga MX, Ligue 1, + 84 Sports Channels 7-Day Free Trial

Diving deeper into beIN SPORTS Connect

Due to the nature of the website using streaming options, the possibilities for viewing mediums are vast. Traditionally people will watch on their televisions. An Apple TV, Roku, Xbox, Playstation or simple laptop or phone will suffice to watch. One caveat to this is that the Amazon Fire Stick does not have an app to download. Therefore, you will either need to use screen mirroring on your devices or some sort of cable connection to hook up the service to your TV.

The service goes well beyond the two channels you get on the traditional selection. Usually, only beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español can be found on TV guides. This app and website provide nine more options in terms of games to watch. These nine broadcast channels provide games that may fly under the radar with the two aforementioned channels broadcasting the biggest games of certain time slots.

This service provides both the English- and Spanish-language broadcasts. Generally, the additional channels are English-language broadcasts.

So, what games will be available throughout the soccer season on beIN SPORTS’s streaming service?

beIN SPORTS Connect soccer coverage

To no surprise, much of the cotent on the streaming service mirrors that of what appears on the beIN SPORTS Channel. You will find Ligue Un, Turkish Super Lig, African club and country tournaments and South American competitions.

beIN also had LaLiga coverage in the United States, but could not re-secure the rights. Moreover, ESPN paid a higher fee to broadcast the Spanish top flight stateside. Still, the competitions listed above have no shortage of intensity and drama. In fact, some would argue these competitions are more intense and even.

beIN SPORTS Connect: So much to choose from

One difference is that there are simply more games to choose from on the streaming service. As stated previously, there are 11 channels to pick. Only two of these will be available on an ordinary TV provider’s selection. Therefore, the ultimate fans of soccer need to use beIN SPORTS Connect to stay up-to-date on the world’s happenings in soccer.

For example, Ligue Un schedules three to four games on Sundays at the same time (9 a.m. eastern time). There is always the possibility of there being two or three marquee games in that time slot. beIN SPORTS will likely air the biggest game or team, such as PSG or Lyon. The other games will only be available on beIN SPORTS Connect.

Of course, the app and website are always useful as well if you are simply away from your normal TV.

