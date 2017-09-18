Schedule of League Cup games featuring Man United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool and others

The third round of the League Cup kicks off this week with all of the Premier League clubs participating in the cup competition.
Now known as the Carabao Cup, seven of the matches will be shown live to soccer fans in the United States. The matches will stream live on ESPN3 and Sling Orange.
Current League Cup champions Manchester United will play at home against Championship side Burton Albion on Wednesday.
All times listed are in the Eastern United States time zone:
Tuesday, September 19
Burnley vs. Leeds (Third Round), 2:45pm, ESPN3 and Sling Orange (free 7-day trial)
Leicester vs. Liverpool (Third Round), 2:45pm, ESPN3 and Sling Orange (free 7-day trial)
Reading vs. Swansea (Third Round), 3pm, 2:45pm, ESPN3 and Sling Orange (free 7-day trial)
Wednesday, September 20
Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest (Third Round), 2:45pm, ESPN3 and Sling Orange (free 7-day trial)
Arsenal vs. Doncaster (Third Round), 2:45pm, ESPN3 and Sling Orange (free 7-day trial)
Manchester United vs. Burton Albion (Third Round), 2:45pm, ESPN3 and Sling Orange (free 7-day trial)
West Brom vs. Manchester City (Third Round), 3pm, ESPN3 and Sling Orange (free 7-day trial)