NBC network TV to air second half of Manchester United-Liverpool game

NBC Sports’ coverage of Manchester United against Liverpool is the unlikely benefactor of severe winter weather conditions this Sunday. While the entire match will be televised live on NBCSN from 11am ET, the second half of the North West Derby will also be shown live on NBC over-the-air broadcast channel.
The reason for the last-minute programming change on the NBC broadcast network is due to severe winter weather conditions. TV coverage of Sunday’s NFL game between Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers was originally scheduled to begin at Noon, but due to the inclement weather, the NFL game has been moved to 8:20pm ET. That frees up the Sunday early afternoon time slot on NBC, which is why the second half of the United-Liverpool game can be shown during the Noon-1pm ET time window.
Having the Man United against Liverpool game shown on both NBCSN and (the second half) on NBC will certainly boost the TV ratings for the match. So far for the 2016/17 season, the most-watched Premier League on NBC Sports was the New Year’s Eve game between Liverpool and Manchester United, which was watched by 1.377 million viewers.
Coverage continues at 1 p.m. ET with an NHL Metropolitan Division clash between the Philadelphia Flyers and Washington Capitals, followed by an episode of NFL Turning Point at 3:30 p.m. ET.
