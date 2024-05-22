Scotland head coach Steve Clarke has officially named a 28-man provisional squad for Euro 2024. Clark’s team is set to feature at the major tournament later this summer for just the second time since 1996. The Tartan Army previously qualified for the 2020 version of the competition. Scotland, however, has never been able to reach the knockout stage of the Euros in their history.

Nevertheless, Clarke has a fairly solid squad heading into the upcoming tournament in Germany. This is particularly the case in defense. 41-year-old veteran goalkeeper Craig Gordon will likely lead the team between the sticks. Directly in front of him, Scotland has plenty of options across the back line.

Liverpool‘s Andy Robertson, the current captain of the national team, highlights the stellar defense. He is joined by versatile Arsenal full-back Kieran Tierney (on loan at Real Sociedad), Celtic‘s Ryan Taylor, and Copenhagen center-back Scott McKenna.

Scotland’s current biggest strength is in defense

Outside of defense, Premier League fans will be familiar with many of Clark’s selections. Manchester United‘s Scott McTominay and Aston Villa star John McGinn will almost certainly be Scotland’s focal point in midfield. The duo is both coming off successful 2023/24 seasons with their respective clubs. Billy Gilmour (Brighton) and Ryan Christie (Bournemouth) have also been named in the team as well.

Up front, Clarke can opt for Che Adams, Lyndon Dykes, James Forrest, or Lawrence Shankland to lead his front line. Liverpool youngster Ben Doak was also a fairly surprising addition to the squad as well. The teen has not yet picked up a Premier League start and only just recovered from knee surgery.

Clark’s selections were, however, mostly fairly straightforward. The two major omissions by the manager ultimately came down to injuries. Both Nathan Patterson and Aaron Hickey will miss Euro 2024 after recently suffering setbacks.

Clark’s squad will be looking for momentum heading into the tournament

Scotland will head into their upcoming friendlies looking to take some momentum into the tournament. Clarke’s team has failed to win a match in any of their last seven fixtures. The Tartan Army faces Gibraltar in Portugal on June 3, before hosting Finland four days later.

Following their two friendlies, Scotland will then travel to Germany to prepare for the competition. They will help kick off the tournament against the competition’s hosts on June 14th in Munich. Scotland then round out their Group A play with matches against Switzerland and Hungary.

Provisional Scotland squad for Euro 2024:

Goalkeepers – Zander Clark (Hearts), Craig Gordon (Hearts), Angus Gunn (Norwich), Liam Kelly (Motherwell).

Defenders – Liam Cooper (Leeds United), Grant Hanley (Norwich), Jack Hendry (Al-Ettifaq), Ross McCrorie (Bristol City), Scott McKenna (Copenhagen), Ryan Porteous (Watford), Anthony Ralston (Celtic), Andy Robertson (Liverpool), John Souttar (Rangers), Greg Taylor (Celtic), Kieran Tierney (Real Sociedad).

Midfielders – Stuart Armstrong (Southampton), Ryan Christie (Bournemouth), Billy Gilmour (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ryan Jack (Rangers), Kenny McLean (Norwich), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Scott McTominay (Manchester United).

Forwards – Che Adams (Southampton), Ben Doak (Liverpool), Lyndon Dykes (Queens Park Rangers), James Forrest (Celtic), Lawrence Shankland (Hearts).

PHOTOS: IMAGO