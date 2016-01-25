Click on the logos to sign up for free trials of legal soccer streaming services (US only):
Soccer leagues and competitions
|FUBO TV
|SLING INTL
|SLING ORANGE
|SLING BLUE
|SLING ORANGE & BLUE
|FOX SOCCER 2GO
|Soccer leagues and competitions
|La Liga, Liga MX, MLS, Primeira Liga, Serie A, Ligue Un, League Cup, Brasileirao, Championship, CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, NASL, Copa Argentina, 2017 Gold Cup, 2019 Copa America, Dutch KNVB Cup
|La Liga, CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, League Cup, Championship, Serie A, Ligue Un, 2019 Copa America, Dutch KNVB Cup
|MLS, select USMNT and USWNT games, International Champions Cup, Euro 2016/2020, select World Cup qualifiers, Euro 2020 qualifying games, DFB Pokal, select friendlies, UEFA Super Cup, World Cup 18/22/26, Women’s World Cup 2019
|Premier League, La Liga, Liga MX, MLS, Primeira Liga, Serie A, Ligue Un, League Cup, Championship, CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, NASL, 2017 and 2019 Gold Cup, Rio Olympics, UEFA Champions League, Europa League, FA Cup, CONCACAF Champions League, Bundesliga, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games
|Premier League, La Liga, Liga MX, MLS, Euro 2016/2020, select World Cup qualifiers, UEFA Champions League, World Cup 18/22/26, Women’s World Cup 2019, Bundesliga, Europa League, International Champions Cup, select USMNT and USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games, Euro 2020 qualifying games, DFB Pokal, select friendlies, UEFA Super Cup, Rio Olympics, FA Cup, NASL, 2017 and 2019 Gold Cup, Championship, League Cup, Ligue Un, Serie A
|UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, MLS, Bundesliga, Scottish Premier League, CONCACAF Champions League, Copa Libertadores, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games
Soccer networks
|FUBO TV
|SLING INTL
|SLING ORANGE
|SLING BLUE
|SLING ORANGE & BLUE
|FOX SOCCER 2GO
|Soccer networks
|beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, Galavision, GolTV, GolTV Español, TyC Sports, UniMas, Univision, Univision Deportes, One World Sports
|beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español
|ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3
|NBCSN, NBC, FOX, FS1, FS2, Univision, UniMas
|NBCSN, NBC, FOX, FS1, FS2, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, Univision, UniMas
|Programming from FS1, FS2 and FOX Soccer Plus
Extra add-on channels available
|FUBO TV
|SLING INTL
|SLING ORANGE
|SLING BLUE
|SLING ORANGE & BLUE
|FOX SOCCER 2GO
|Add-on channels available at extra cost
|Spanish package (TyC Sports, GolTV Spanish, and Galavision) is $3.99/month extra; Primeira Package is $19.99/month
|Yes
|Best of Spanish TV package (beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, ESPN Deportes and Univision Deportes) is $5 extra per month.
|Best of Spanish TV package (beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, ESPN Deportes and Univision Deportes) is $5 extra per month.
|Best of Spanish TV package (beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, ESPN Deportes and Univision Deportes) is $5 extra per month.
|None
Club TV channels
|FUBO TV
|SLING INTL
|SLING ORANGE
|SLING BLUE
|SLING ORANGE & BLUE
|FOX SOCCER 2GO
|Club TV channels
|Ajax TV, Barca TV, Benfica TV, BVB World, Everton TV, Real Madrid TV, Arsenal TV, Chelsea TV, Bayern Munich TV
|Barca TV, Real Madrid TV
|None
|None
|None
|None
On-demand available
|FUBO TV
|SLING INTL
|SLING ORANGE
|SLING BLUE
|SLING ORANGE & BLUE
|FOX SOCCER 2GO
|On-demand available
|Yes
|Yes except for ESPN programming
|Yes except for ESPN programming
|Yes except for ESPN programming
|Yes except for ESPN programming
|Yes
Devices supported
|FUBO TV
|SLING INTL
|SLING ORANGE
|SLING BLUE
|SLING ORANGE & BLUE
|FOX SOCCER 2GO
|Devices supported
|Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhone, Apple iPad, Apple TV, Android smartphones, Android tablets, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Kindle
|Windows 7 & higher, Apple computers (Lion 10.7 & higher), Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire tablet (running Android 4.4.2+), Roku, Android TV, ZTE, Channel Master, Apple iOS 8 (& higher) phones & tablets, Android 4.0.3 (and higher) phones & tablets, Xbox One
|Windows 7 & higher, Apple computers (Lion 10.7 & higher), Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire tablet (running Android 4.4.2+), Roku, Android TV, ZTE, Channel Master, Apple iOS 8 (& higher) phones & tablets, Android 4.0.3 (and higher) phones & tablets, Xbox One
|Windows 7 & higher, Apple computers (Lion 10.7 & higher), Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire tablet (running Android 4.4.2+), Roku, Android TV, ZTE, Channel Master, Apple iOS 8 (& higher) phones & tablets, Android 4.0.3 (and higher) phones & tablets, Xbox One
|Windows 7 & higher, Apple computers (Lion 10.7 & higher), Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire tablet (running Android 4.4.2+), Roku, Android TV, ZTE, Channel Master, Apple iOS 8 (& higher) phones & tablets, Android 4.0.3 (and higher) phones & tablets, Xbox One
|Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhone, Apple iPad, Android smartphones, Android tablets
Free trial and additional details
|FUBO TV
|SLING INTL
|SLING ORANGE
|SLING BLUE
|SLING ORANGE & BLUE
|FOX SOCCER 2GO
|Free trial
|1 day
|7 days
|7 days
|7 days
|7 days
|None
|Contract
|No; month to month
|No; month to month
|No; month to month
|No; month to month
|No; month to month
|No; month to month
|Pricing starts at
|$9.99/month
|$10/month
|$20/month
|$25/month
|$40/month
|$19.99/month
|Special offers
|fuboTV is available on Binge On for T-Mobile customers
|Get Apple TV for $89 or a free Roku 2 or 50% off a Roku 3 when you prepay 3 months of Sling TV
|Get Sling Orange and Sling Blue together for $40/month. Also get Apple TV for $89 or a free Roku 2 or 50% off a Roku 3 when you prepay 3 months of Sling TV
|Get Sling Blue and Sling Orange together for $40/month. Also get Apple TV for $89 or a free Roku 2 or 50% off a Roku 3 when you prepay 3 months of Sling TV
|Get Apple TV for $89 or a free Roku 2 or 50% off a Roku 3 when you prepay 3 months of Sling TV
|None
|Chromecast support
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|DVR functionality
|Record up to 3 programs
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
Resources
• fuboTV FAQ,
• Sling TV FAQ,
• Sling International FAQ.
What services are available in Canada for legal streaming of Bundesliga games? The ones you have listed are for US customers only. I find that some of the games appear occasionally on the channels we subscribe to but that is not enough for us. Thank you for your response.
We don’t have details on Canada, unfortunately. But perhaps some of our readers north of the border can help share information.
As far as I can see, none of these offer Barclays Premier League soccer, is that correct?
If so, do you have a reference as to where I can find it? I cannot sign up to NBC sports without a cable tv provider…. 🙁
Chris, thanks for the new table by competition.
However, the right side of the box cuts the ESPN column in half, and the is cut in the middle by the NBC Sports Live Extra column doesn’t appear (I selected the rows and copied to a notepad to find it.)
Sling Blue, offers the Premier League. It’s a steal at $20.
Thanks Bolt. It is actually $25.
But it doesn’t provide all the weekend matches. Show only matches on NBCSN.
So, every weekend 2 to 3 guaranteed matches.
Unless F1, College Footy or some other even robs NBCSN off PL.
It seems nobody supplys the Portuguese League so far besides Benfica Tv Benficas Home Games on FuboTV!
Univision is showing games too. For the most up-to-date schedule, check out http://worldsoccertalk.com/primeira-liga-tv-schedule/ throughout the season.
Does Sling have any plan to add Indian Super League in future?
Not yet. But we’ll have to see if NGSN brings back the Indian Premier League when that site relaunches in September.
Thanks for your reply..I was not actually talking about Indian Premier league..instead was interested on Indian Super League – which is for football.
Thanks again and keep us posted.
Correct. That’s what I was referencing/meaning (Indian Super League). I mistakenly wrote Indian Premier League. Hopefully NGSN will provide access to the ISL again.
Where can I watch Argentinian first division soccer?
Here’s our info on the Argentine Primera Division: http://worldsoccertalk.com/argentina-primera-division-on-tv/
Thanks
I know TyC Sports broadcasts “copa Argentina” already… Hope the same thing happens with the their first division matches, it will start this weekend…keep you posted…
Thanks again….TyC sports broadcasts many of the Argentinian soccer first division….also they broadcast their second division as well….
Hi,we have started Sling blue on trial basis.Though we could located EPL, I am not able to locate which channel is playing LA LIGA in SLING BLUE.Though from this forum it appears that La Liga should come in SLING BLUE.Can you please let me know.
La Liga is on beIN SPORTS. With Sling Blue, you should be able to add the ‘Best of Spanish TV’ or ‘Sports Extra’ option under your free trial. Once the trial is over, if you decide to continue having beIN SPORTS, it’s $5/month for that add-on package plus the $25/month for all of the other channels.
is there any option where BeInSports can be added with SLING ORANGE?
But probably EPL will not be available in that case in SLING ORANGE..
Correct. EPL is only with Sling Blue. But you can get beIN SPORTS Connect as an add-on to Sling Orange. You can get Sling Orange and Sling Blue combined with beIN SPORTS added for $45/month total.
Hi Chris since you are a pro with all the subscriptions may you please help me out.
I am a juventus fan so i am interested in seria a games and champions league, i had a subsciption with fubo before but they only streamed seria a.
So which site and package is the most suitable for me ??
which channels stream seria a
and which channels stream Champions League?
Thanks
Hi OT, one option is to subscribe to Sling Blue and then add on the Best of Spanish TV package. With Sling Blue plus the Best of Spanish TV, you’ll get Serie A games plus Champions League matches. Serie A games are on beIN SPORTS. Champions League games are on FS1, FS2 and FOX Sports Net.
Now if you want to get access to *every* single Serie A game and *every* single Champions League game, you’ll need to get a subscription to fuboTV and FOX Soccer 2GO. With fuboTV, you can get all of the Serie A games from beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS Connect. With FOX Soccer 2GO, the streaming service offers every single Champions League game.
thanks Chris , you are very helpful
Hi Chris,
I am interested in Live Streaming PL, La Liga, CL. Which is the best/cheapest option? I want to get the most of PL as I watch that the most. I read somewhere, that SlingTV doesn’t offer live streaming of PL
I dont see espn deportes en Español and fox sports en Español and goltv en Español i love soccer especially the BUNDASLIGA and the Champions League from these network because is the same as being broadcast in English. .is sling tv says cut the cable then where’s the channel i want to see it ? thanks
Let everyone know that the only thing is that it soccer game don’t fight for result keep it
I have sling TV, but sometimes they don’t play games I want to watch, how can I watch (premier league) whatever game I want to see? (especially Arsenal games.)
The TV guide at http://worldsoccertalk.com/premier-league-tv-schedule/ lists all of the games that are on Sling TV. Hope that helps.
Any update on NGSN? Loved them but I feel like they are dead in the water.
No update at all. At this stage, it looks unlikely that they’ll return this season. I contacted the Eredivisie media relations department to ask for a status update, and they haven’t replied, so it doesn’t look good unfortunately.
I live in Australia and having a hard time trying to watch the EPL. I have almost all the other major leagues. If anybody would want to get me EPL access for the other leagues please hit me up at raspopa2001@yahoo.com.