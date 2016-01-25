Click on the logos to sign up for free trials of legal soccer streaming services (US only):

Soccer leagues and competitions

FUBO TV SLING INTL SLING ORANGE SLING BLUE SLING ORANGE & BLUE FOX SOCCER 2GO
Soccer leagues and competitions La Liga, Liga MX, MLS, Primeira Liga, Serie A, Ligue Un, League Cup, Brasileirao, Championship, CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, NASL, Copa Argentina, 2017 Gold Cup, 2019 Copa America, Dutch KNVB Cup La Liga, CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, League Cup, Championship, Serie A, Ligue Un, 2019 Copa America, Dutch KNVB Cup MLS, select USMNT and USWNT games, International Champions Cup, Euro 2016/2020, select World Cup qualifiers, Euro 2020 qualifying games, DFB Pokal, select friendlies, UEFA Super Cup, World Cup 18/22/26, Women’s World Cup 2019 Premier League, La Liga, Liga MX, MLS, Primeira Liga, Serie A, Ligue Un, League Cup, Championship, CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, NASL, 2017 and 2019 Gold Cup, Rio Olympics, UEFA Champions League, Europa League, FA Cup, CONCACAF Champions League, Bundesliga, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games Premier League, La Liga, Liga MX, MLS, Euro 2016/2020, select World Cup qualifiers, UEFA Champions League, World Cup 18/22/26, Women’s World Cup 2019, Bundesliga, Europa League, International Champions Cup, select USMNT and USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games, Euro 2020 qualifying games, DFB Pokal, select friendlies, UEFA Super Cup, Rio Olympics, FA Cup, NASL, 2017 and 2019 Gold Cup, Championship, League Cup, Ligue Un, Serie A UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, MLS, Bundesliga, Scottish Premier League, CONCACAF Champions League, Copa Libertadores, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games
Soccer networks

FUBO TV SLING INTL SLING ORANGE SLING BLUE SLING ORANGE & BLUE FOX SOCCER 2GO
Soccer networks beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, Galavision, GolTV, GolTV Español, TyC Sports, UniMas, Univision, Univision Deportes, One World Sports beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3 NBCSN, NBC, FOX, FS1, FS2, Univision, UniMas NBCSN, NBC, FOX, FS1, FS2, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, Univision, UniMas Programming from FS1, FS2 and FOX Soccer Plus
Extra add-on channels available

FUBO TV SLING INTL SLING ORANGE SLING BLUE SLING ORANGE & BLUE FOX SOCCER 2GO
Add-on channels available at extra cost Spanish package (TyC Sports, GolTV Spanish, and Galavision) is $3.99/month extra; Primeira Package is $19.99/month Yes Best of Spanish TV package (beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, ESPN Deportes and Univision Deportes) is $5 extra per month. Best of Spanish TV package (beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, ESPN Deportes and Univision Deportes) is $5 extra per month. Best of Spanish TV package (beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, ESPN Deportes and Univision Deportes) is $5 extra per month. None
Club TV channels

FUBO TV SLING INTL SLING ORANGE SLING BLUE SLING ORANGE & BLUE FOX SOCCER 2GO
Club TV channels Ajax TV, Barca TV, Benfica TV, BVB World, Everton TV, Real Madrid TV, Arsenal TV, Chelsea TV, Bayern Munich TV Barca TV, Real Madrid TV None None None None
On-demand available

FUBO TV SLING INTL SLING ORANGE SLING BLUE SLING ORANGE & BLUE FOX SOCCER 2GO
On-demand available Yes Yes except for ESPN programming Yes except for ESPN programming Yes except for ESPN programming Yes except for ESPN programming Yes
Devices supported

FUBO TV SLING INTL SLING ORANGE SLING BLUE SLING ORANGE & BLUE FOX SOCCER 2GO
Devices supported Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhone, Apple iPad, Apple TV, Android smartphones, Android tablets, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Kindle Windows 7 & higher, Apple computers (Lion 10.7 & higher), Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire tablet (running Android 4.4.2+), Roku, Android TV, ZTE, Channel Master, Apple iOS 8 (& higher) phones & tablets, Android 4.0.3 (and higher) phones & tablets, Xbox One Windows 7 & higher, Apple computers (Lion 10.7 & higher), Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire tablet (running Android 4.4.2+), Roku, Android TV, ZTE, Channel Master, Apple iOS 8 (& higher) phones & tablets, Android 4.0.3 (and higher) phones & tablets, Xbox One Windows 7 & higher, Apple computers (Lion 10.7 & higher), Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire tablet (running Android 4.4.2+), Roku, Android TV, ZTE, Channel Master, Apple iOS 8 (& higher) phones & tablets, Android 4.0.3 (and higher) phones & tablets, Xbox One Windows 7 & higher, Apple computers (Lion 10.7 & higher), Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire tablet (running Android 4.4.2+), Roku, Android TV, ZTE, Channel Master, Apple iOS 8 (& higher) phones & tablets, Android 4.0.3 (and higher) phones & tablets, Xbox One Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhone, Apple iPad, Android smartphones, Android tablets
Free trial and additional details

FUBO TV SLING INTL SLING ORANGE SLING BLUE SLING ORANGE & BLUE FOX SOCCER 2GO
Free trial 1 day 7 days 7 days 7 days 7 days None
Contract No; month to month No; month to month No; month to month No; month to month No; month to month No; month to month
Pricing starts at $9.99/month $10/month $20/month $25/month $40/month $19.99/month
Special offers fuboTV is available on Binge On for T-Mobile customers Get Apple TV for $89 or a free Roku 2 or 50% off a Roku 3 when you prepay 3 months of Sling TV Get Sling Orange and Sling Blue together for $40/month. Also get Apple TV for $89 or a free Roku 2 or 50% off a Roku 3 when you prepay 3 months of Sling TV Get Sling Blue and Sling Orange together for $40/month. Also get Apple TV for $89 or a free Roku 2 or 50% off a Roku 3 when you prepay 3 months of Sling TV Get Apple TV for $89 or a free Roku 2 or 50% off a Roku 3 when you prepay 3 months of Sling TV None
Chromecast support Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes No
DVR functionality Record up to 3 programs No No No No No
Resources

• fuboTV FAQ,
• Sling TV FAQ,
• Sling International FAQ.

 

