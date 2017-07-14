If you’re looking for a Sling TV promo code, we have the latest special offers and savings that are available to you.

Sling TV is the legal streaming subscription services that offers a variety of different channels and numerous different options. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial to Sling TV and watch the programming on a ton of different devices including Windows 7 & higher, Apple computers (Lion 10.7 & higher), Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire tablet (running Android 4.4.2+), Roku, Android TV, ZTE, Channel Master, Apple iOS 8 (& higher) phones & tablets, Android 4.0.3 (and higher) phones & tablets and Xbox One.

We’re going to pledge to continue updating this page with all of the latest Sling TV promo code and special offers as they change quite often.

Here are the ones that are the most recent:

Last updated: December 26, 2017

1. Get a free Amazon Fire TV Stick

Get a FREE Fire TV Stick when you subscribe and prepay for 2 months. With Sling TV, the number live TV streaming service, there are over 150+ channels available. Plus you can record up to 50 hours of TV with Cloud DVR for only

$5 extra per month. There are no long-term contracts and easy online cancellation.

Sign up for Sling TV today.

2. Over-the-air bundle deal

Customers who qualify for an OTA antenna (based on geographic location) can get a free Winegard indoor antenna ($59.99 retail value) when you prepay for two months of Sling TV. Or, prepay for three months of Sling TV to get an AirTV Player and Adapter and a Winegard indoor antenna for $70 ($189.98 retail value). Customers can check OTA qualifications by entering their address here.

3. Take advantage of Sling TV’s $10/month offer

The base package for Sling Orange is $20 per month, but you can sign up for Sling Latino starting at $10 per month (featuring the Best of Spanish TV).

Sling Latino includes NBC Universo, Azteca, ESPN Deportes, Univision Deportes, Univision, UniMas, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and Galavision.

To give it a whirl, sign up for the Sling Latino 7-day free trial.

4. Refer a friend, and then you and your friend get $5 discounts

Sign up for a subscription to Sling TV. Once you’re a customer, sign in to your account on Sling.com and click on the “Refer a Friend” button to send an email to your friend, or use the unique link to share on social media or via text message. When your friend receives their email or the shareable link, they can immediately start building their own A La Carte TV service – starting at only $20 per month. After their seven-day free trial expires, the $5 discount will automatically be applied to their first monthly bill. For each referral that becomes a paying Sling TV subscriber to a qualifying Sling TV base package, you will automatically receive a $5 discount on your Sling TV subscription in the following month’s billing cycle. Multiple discounts cannot be combined within the same billing cycle.

Have any questions about the Sling TV promo code? Let us know in the comments section below.