fubo TV is a legal streaming subscription service that’s available across the United States that offers two main plans to choose from — fubo Latino and fubo Premier. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial to fuboTV and watch the programming on a ton of different devices including Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhone, Apple iPad, Apple TV, Android smartphones, Android tablets, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Kindle and Chromecast.

The list of channels that fuboTV offers include A&E, Adult Swim, AMC, Antena 3, Baby TV English, Baby TV Spanish, Bandamax, BBC America, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS en Español, Benfica TV, Big Ten Network, Boomerang, Bravo, Cartoon Network, CBS, CBSN, CBS Sports Network, Cheddar, Chelsea TV, Chiller, Cine Sony, CNBC, CNBC World, CNN, CNN en Español, CNN International, Cooking Channel, Cozi, CW, De Pelicula, De Pelicula Clasico, DIY, E!, Eleven Sports, Fight Network, FNTSY, Food Network, Football Report, Foro TV, FOX, FOX Business, FOX Deportes, FOX Life, FOX News, FOX Soccer Plus, FS1, FS2, fubo Cycling, fubo TV Network, Fuse, FX, FXX, FXM, FYI, Galavision, Golf Channel, GolTV, GolTV en Español, Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, HGTV, History, HLN, IFC, Lifetime, LMN, Local Now, MSG (NY only), MSG+ (NY only), MSNBC, Nat GEO Mundo, Nat GEO Wild, National Geographic, NBA TV, NBC, NBCSN, NBC Universal, NECN, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, NTN24, Nuestra Tele, Olympic Channel, Oxygen, Pop, RAI Italia, Revolt, Ritmoson, RTP Internacional, Showtime 2, Showtime Beyond, Showtime East, Showtime Extreme, Showtime Family, Showtime Next, Showtime Showcase, Showtime West, Showtime Women, SI TV, Smithsonian Channel, SNY, Sprout, Sundance, SyFy, TBS, TCM, Telehit, Telemundo, TeleXitos, TNT, Travel Channel, truTV, TyC Sports, UniMas, Universal Channel, Universal Kids, Universo, Univision, Univision Deportes, Univision Tinovelas, USA, Viceland, VSiN, Weather Channel, WeTV

Last updated: October 28, 2018

1. Get the first month of fuboTV for $39.99

fuboTV is currently offering fubo for $39.99 for the first month after a 7-day free trial, so sign up for the free 7-day trial to see if fuboTV is what you need.

• Head-to-head comparison of Sling TV vs. PlayStation Vue vs. fuboTV

• Speed tests between Sling TV, fuboTV, PlayStation Vue and DIRECTV NOW

Have any questions about the fuboTV promo code? Let us know in the comments section below.