The free trials will bring you the best of soccer including the Premier League, Champions League, World Cup, La Liga, Ligue Un, Chelsea TV, Bundesliga, Bundesliga, MLS, USMNT games, Liga MX and much more.

Soccer streaming free trials comparison – BEST AVAILABLE

Soccer streaming free trials comparison: Leagues and competitions

Last updated: June 18, 2019

fuboTV SLING ORANGE+BLUE PLAYSTATION VUE Premier League, La Liga, Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League, Europa League, Serie A, Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, Bundesliga, Euro 2020 qualifiers, Turkish Super Lig, Swiss Super League Premier League, La Liga, MLS, Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, Gold Cup, Bundesliga, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games, International Champions Cup, Euro 2020, Euro 2020 qualifiers, DFB Pokal, World Cup, Women’s World Cup Premier League, World Cup, UEFA Champions League, Liga MX, MLS, Euro 2020, Copa America, Gold Cup, Europa League and many other leagues and competitions FREE TRIAL FREE TRIAL NOT AVAILABLE

Soccer networks

fuboTV SLING ORANGE+BLUE PLAYSTATION VUE beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS en Español, CNBC, Eleven Sports, FOX, FOX Deportes, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Sports Net, FS1, FS2, fuboTV Network, Galavision, Lifetime, NBC, NBCSN, RAI Italia, SI TV, Telemundo, TNT, UniMas, Universo, Univision, Univision Deportes NBC (in select cities), NBCSN, FOX (in select cities), FS1, FS2, FOX Sports Net, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, Lifetime FOX, FS1, FS2, NBC, NBCSN, Telemundo, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN2, ESPNews FREE TRIAL FREE TRIAL NOT AVAILABLE

Add-on soccer channels available at extra cost

fuboTV SLING ORANGE+BLUE PLAYSTATION VUE GolTV, GolTV en Español, FOX Deportes, Galavision, RTP International, TyC Sports None FOX Soccer Plus FREE TRIAL FREE TRIAL NOT AVAILABLE

Club TV channels

fuboTV SLING ORANGE+BLUE PLAYSTATION VUE Ajax TV, Barca TV, Benfica TV, BVB World, Chelsea TV, Everton TV, Real Madrid TV, Arsenal TV, Chelsea TV, Bayern Munich TV None None FREE TRIAL FREE TRIAL NOT AVAILABLE

On-demand available

fuboTV SLING ORANGE+BLUE PLAYSTATION VUE Yes Yes except for ESPN programming Yes except for ESPN programming FREE TRIAL FREE TRIAL NOT AVAILABLE

Devices supported

fubo SLING ORANGE+BLUE PLAYSTATION VUE Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhone, Apple iPad, Apple TV, Android smartphones, Android tablets, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Kindle, Chromecast Windows 7 & higher, Apple computers (Lion 10.7 & higher), Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire tablet (running Android 4.4.2+), Roku, Android TV, ZTE, Channel Master, Apple iOS 8 (& higher) phones & tablets, Android 4.0.3 (and higher) phones & tablets, Xbox One PS4, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, PC and Mac, Chromecast and mobile devices FREE TRIAL FREE TRIAL NOT AVAILABLE

fubo SLING ORANGE+BLUE PLAYSTATION VUE Free trial 7 days 7 days 5 days Contract No; month to month No; month to month No; month to month Pricing $44.99/first month $40/month $39.99/month Special offers See latest fuboTV special offers See Sling TV special offers N/A Chromecast support Yes Yes Yes Includes beIN SPORTS Connect Yes No No DVR functionality Record up to 30 hours at no extra cost Yes for $5/month extra. Only on Android and Roku Yes SIGN UP NOW FREE TRIAL FREE TRIAL NOT AVAILABLE

LOW BUDGET

Soccer leagues and competitions

FUBOTV LATINO SLING WORLD SPORTS La Liga, UEFA Champions League, Liga MX, MLS, Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, Brasileirao, Championship, CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, Copa Argentina, CONCACAF Gold Cup, Copa America, Dutch KNVB Cup La Liga, CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, Ligue Un, 2019 Copa America, Dutch KNVB Cup FREE TRIAL FREE TRIAL

Soccer networks

FUBOTV LATINO SLING WORLD SPORTS Univision, Univision Deportes, FOX Deportes, UniMas, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, GolTV en Español, TyC Sports, Galavision beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español FREE TRIAL FREE TRIAL

Add-on channels available at extra cost

FUBOTV LATINO SLING WORLD SPORTS Spanish package (TyC Sports, GolTV Spanish, and Galavision) is $3.99/month extra; Primeira Package is $19.99/month Yes FREE TRIAL FREE TRIAL

Club TV channels

FUBOTV LATINO SLING WORLD SPORTS Ajax TV, Barca TV, Benfica TV, BVB World, Everton TV, Real Madrid TV, Arsenal TV, Chelsea TV, Bayern Munich TV Barca TV, Real Madrid TV FREE TRIAL FREE TRIAL

On-demand available

FUBOTV LATINO SLING WORLD SPORTS Yes Yes except for ESPN programming FREE TRIAL FREE TRIAL

Devices supported

FUBOTV LATINO SLING WORLD SPORTS Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhone, Apple iPad, Apple TV, Android smartphones, Android tablets, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Kindle Windows 7 & higher, Apple computers (Lion 10.7 & higher), Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire tablet (running Android 4.4.2+), Roku, Android TV, ZTE, Channel Master, Apple iOS 8 (& higher) phones & tablets, Android 4.0.3 (and higher) phones & tablets, Xbox One FREE TRIAL FREE TRIAL

FUBOTV LATINO SLING WORLD SPORTS Free trial 7 days 7 days Contract No; month to month No; month to month Pricing starts at $24.99/month $10/month Special offers See latest fuboTV special offers See Sling TV special offers Chromecast support Yes Yes Includes beIN SPORTS Connect Yes No DVR functionality Record up to 3 programs Yes for $5/month extra. Only on Android and Roku FREE TRIAL FREE TRIAL

Browse cord cutting guide for soccer fans