Read our soccer streaming free trials comparison guide to find out which one is best for you.
Click on the logos to sign up for free trials of legal soccer streaming services (US only):
Don’t know which one to choose? Read our soccer streaming free trials comparison below.
The free trials will bring you the best of soccer including the Premier League, Champions League, World Cup, La Liga, Ligue Un, Chelsea TV, Bundesliga, Bundesliga, MLS, USMNT games, Liga MX and much more.
Soccer streaming free trials comparison – BEST AVAILABLE
Soccer streaming free trials comparison: Leagues and competitions
Last updated: June 18, 2019
table.tableizer-table {
font-size: 12px;
border: 1px solid #CCC;
font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;
}
.tableizer-table td {
padding: 4px;
margin: 3px;
border: 1px solid #CCC;
}
.tableizer-table th {
background-color: #104E8B;
color: #FFF;
font-weight: bold;
}
|fuboTV
|SLING ORANGE+BLUE
|PLAYSTATION VUE
|Premier League, La Liga, Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League, Europa League, Serie A, Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, Bundesliga, Euro 2020 qualifiers, Turkish Super Lig, Swiss Super League
|Premier League, La Liga, MLS, Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, Gold Cup, Bundesliga, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games, International Champions Cup, Euro 2020, Euro 2020 qualifiers, DFB Pokal, World Cup, Women’s World Cup
|Premier League, World Cup, UEFA Champions League, Liga MX, MLS, Euro 2020, Copa America, Gold Cup, Europa League and many other leagues and competitions
|FREE TRIAL
|FREE TRIAL
|NOT AVAILABLE
Soccer networks
table.tableizer-table {
font-size: 12px;
border: 1px solid #CCC;
font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;
}
.tableizer-table td {
padding: 4px;
margin: 3px;
border: 1px solid #CCC;
}
.tableizer-table th {
background-color: #104E8B;
color: #FFF;
font-weight: bold;
}
|fuboTV
|SLING ORANGE+BLUE
|PLAYSTATION VUE
|beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS en Español, CNBC, Eleven Sports, FOX, FOX Deportes, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Sports Net, FS1, FS2, fuboTV Network, Galavision, Lifetime, NBC, NBCSN, RAI Italia, SI TV, Telemundo, TNT, UniMas, Universo, Univision, Univision Deportes
|NBC (in select cities), NBCSN, FOX (in select cities), FS1, FS2, FOX Sports Net, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, Lifetime
|FOX, FS1, FS2, NBC, NBCSN, Telemundo, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN2, ESPNews
|FREE TRIAL
|FREE TRIAL
|NOT AVAILABLE
Add-on soccer channels available at extra cost
table.tableizer-table {
font-size: 12px;
border: 1px solid #CCC;
font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;
}
.tableizer-table td {
padding: 4px;
margin: 3px;
border: 1px solid #CCC;
}
.tableizer-table th {
background-color: #104E8B;
color: #FFF;
font-weight: bold;
}
|fuboTV
|SLING ORANGE+BLUE
|PLAYSTATION VUE
|GolTV, GolTV en Español, FOX Deportes, Galavision, RTP International, TyC Sports
|None
|FOX Soccer Plus
|FREE TRIAL
|FREE TRIAL
|NOT AVAILABLE
Club TV channels
table.tableizer-table {
font-size: 12px;
border: 1px solid #CCC;
font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;
}
.tableizer-table td {
padding: 4px;
margin: 3px;
border: 1px solid #CCC;
}
.tableizer-table th {
background-color: #104E8B;
color: #FFF;
font-weight: bold;
}
|fuboTV
|SLING ORANGE+BLUE
|PLAYSTATION VUE
|Ajax TV, Barca TV, Benfica TV, BVB World, Chelsea TV, Everton TV, Real Madrid TV, Arsenal TV, Chelsea TV, Bayern Munich TV
|None
|None
|FREE TRIAL
|FREE TRIAL
|NOT AVAILABLE
On-demand available
table.tableizer-table {
font-size: 12px;
border: 1px solid #CCC;
font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;
}
.tableizer-table td {
padding: 4px;
margin: 3px;
border: 1px solid #CCC;
}
.tableizer-table th {
background-color: #104E8B;
color: #FFF;
font-weight: bold;
}
|fuboTV
|SLING ORANGE+BLUE
|PLAYSTATION VUE
|Yes
|Yes except for ESPN programming
|Yes except for ESPN programming
|FREE TRIAL
|FREE TRIAL
|NOT AVAILABLE
Devices supported
table.tableizer-table {
font-size: 12px;
border: 1px solid #CCC;
font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;
}
.tableizer-table td {
padding: 4px;
margin: 3px;
border: 1px solid #CCC;
}
.tableizer-table th {
background-color: #104E8B;
color: #FFF;
font-weight: bold;
}
|fubo
|SLING ORANGE+BLUE
|PLAYSTATION VUE
|Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhone, Apple iPad, Apple TV, Android smartphones, Android tablets, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Kindle, Chromecast
|Windows 7 & higher, Apple computers (Lion 10.7 & higher), Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire tablet (running Android 4.4.2+), Roku, Android TV, ZTE, Channel Master, Apple iOS 8 (& higher) phones & tablets, Android 4.0.3 (and higher) phones & tablets, Xbox One
|PS4, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, PC and Mac, Chromecast and mobile devices
|FREE TRIAL
|FREE TRIAL
|NOT AVAILABLE
table.tableizer-table {
font-size: 12px;
border: 1px solid #CCC;
font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;
}
.tableizer-table td {
padding: 4px;
margin: 3px;
border: 1px solid #CCC;
}
.tableizer-table th {
background-color: #104E8B;
color: #FFF;
font-weight: bold;
}
|fubo
|SLING ORANGE+BLUE
|PLAYSTATION VUE
|Free trial
|7 days
|7 days
|5 days
|Contract
|No; month to month
|No; month to month
|No; month to month
|Pricing
|$44.99/first month
|$40/month
|$39.99/month
|Special offers
|See latest fuboTV special offers
|See Sling TV special offers
|N/A
|Chromecast support
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Includes beIN SPORTS Connect
|Yes
|No
|No
|DVR functionality
|Record up to 30 hours at no extra cost
|Yes for $5/month extra. Only on Android and Roku
|Yes
|SIGN UP NOW
|FREE TRIAL
|FREE TRIAL
|NOT AVAILABLE
LOW BUDGET
Soccer leagues and competitions
table.tableizer-table {
font-size: 12px;
border: 1px solid #CCC;
font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;
}
.tableizer-table td {
padding: 4px;
margin: 3px;
border: 1px solid #CCC;
}
.tableizer-table th {
background-color: #000000;
color: #FFF;
font-weight: bold;
}
|FUBOTV LATINO
|SLING WORLD SPORTS
|La Liga, UEFA Champions League, Liga MX, MLS, Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, Brasileirao, Championship, CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, Copa Argentina, CONCACAF Gold Cup, Copa America, Dutch KNVB Cup
|La Liga, CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, Ligue Un, 2019 Copa America, Dutch KNVB Cup
|FREE TRIAL
|FREE TRIAL
Soccer networks
table.tableizer-table {
font-size: 12px;
border: 1px solid #CCC;
font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;
}
.tableizer-table td {
padding: 4px;
margin: 3px;
border: 1px solid #CCC;
}
.tableizer-table th {
background-color: #000000;
color: #FFF;
font-weight: bold;
}
|FUBOTV LATINO
|SLING WORLD SPORTS
|Univision, Univision Deportes, FOX Deportes, UniMas, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, GolTV en Español, TyC Sports, Galavision
|beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español
|FREE TRIAL
|FREE TRIAL
Add-on channels available at extra cost
table.tableizer-table {
font-size: 12px;
border: 1px solid #CCC;
font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;
}
.tableizer-table td {
padding: 4px;
margin: 3px;
border: 1px solid #CCC;
}
.tableizer-table th {
background-color: #000000;
color: #FFF;
font-weight: bold;
}
|FUBOTV LATINO
|SLING WORLD SPORTS
|Spanish package (TyC Sports, GolTV Spanish, and Galavision) is $3.99/month extra; Primeira Package is $19.99/month
|Yes
|FREE TRIAL
|FREE TRIAL
Club TV channels
table.tableizer-table {
font-size: 12px;
border: 1px solid #CCC;
font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;
}
.tableizer-table td {
padding: 4px;
margin: 3px;
border: 1px solid #CCC;
}
.tableizer-table th {
background-color: #000000;
color: #FFF;
font-weight: bold;
}
|FUBOTV LATINO
|SLING WORLD SPORTS
|Ajax TV, Barca TV, Benfica TV, BVB World, Everton TV, Real Madrid TV, Arsenal TV, Chelsea TV, Bayern Munich TV
|Barca TV, Real Madrid TV
|FREE TRIAL
|FREE TRIAL
On-demand available
table.tableizer-table {
font-size: 12px;
border: 1px solid #CCC;
font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;
}
.tableizer-table td {
padding: 4px;
margin: 3px;
border: 1px solid #CCC;
}
.tableizer-table th {
background-color: #000000;
color: #FFF;
font-weight: bold;
}
|FUBOTV LATINO
|SLING WORLD SPORTS
|Yes
|Yes except for ESPN programming
|FREE TRIAL
|FREE TRIAL
Devices supported
table.tableizer-table {
font-size: 12px;
border: 1px solid #CCC;
font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;
}
.tableizer-table td {
padding: 4px;
margin: 3px;
border: 1px solid #CCC;
}
.tableizer-table th {
background-color: #000000;
color: #FFF;
font-weight: bold;
}
|FUBOTV LATINO
|SLING WORLD SPORTS
|Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhone, Apple iPad, Apple TV, Android smartphones, Android tablets, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Kindle
|Windows 7 & higher, Apple computers (Lion 10.7 & higher), Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire tablet (running Android 4.4.2+), Roku, Android TV, ZTE, Channel Master, Apple iOS 8 (& higher) phones & tablets, Android 4.0.3 (and higher) phones & tablets, Xbox One
|FREE TRIAL
|FREE TRIAL
table.tableizer-table {
font-size: 12px;
border: 1px solid #CCC;
font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;
}
.tableizer-table td {
padding: 4px;
margin: 3px;
border: 1px solid #CCC;
}
.tableizer-table th {
background-color: #000000;
color: #FFF;
font-weight: bold;
}
|FUBOTV LATINO
|SLING WORLD SPORTS
|Free trial
|7 days
|7 days
|Contract
|No; month to month
|No; month to month
|Pricing starts at
|$24.99/month
|$10/month
|Special offers
|See latest fuboTV special offers
|See Sling TV special offers
|Chromecast support
|Yes
|Yes
|Includes beIN SPORTS Connect
|Yes
|No
|DVR functionality
|Record up to 3 programs
|Yes for $5/month extra. Only on Android and Roku
|FREE TRIAL
|FREE TRIAL
Browse cord cutting guide for soccer fans
- How to stream soccer: A cordcutter’s guide
- More resources
- Comparison wizard
- Who has what games
- Streaming guides
- Paramount+
- ESPN+
- Fanatiz
- fuboTV
- Hulu + Live TV
- Blue
- Latino
- World Sports
200+ Channels With Sports & News
- Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
- Watch Premier League, Women’s World Cup, Euro 2024 & Gold Cup
The New Home of MLS
- Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
- Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
- Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
- Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, Championship, & FA Cup
2,000+ soccer games per year
- Price: $5.99/mo
- Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & Brasileirāo
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
- Starting price: $5.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
- Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season