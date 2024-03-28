NBCUniversal recently offered new customers a fairly significant discount on Peacock. The streaming service is typically $5.99 each month. Those wanting to save a little bit of money can instead normally opt to pay $59.99 annually. This option saves users nearly $12 per year.

Nevertheless, Peacock can now be purchased for just $29.99 for the first year. The deal, however, is only available for a limited time and will not be offered long-term.

New customers looking to take advantage of the deal can head to Peacock to start the process. After clicking the link, users will have to enter promo code PEAIHWO4KTP at checkout to trigger the new price. Those using the promo code will save $30 compared to the current annual plan and nearly $42 per year instead of signing up for the monthly option.

A host of big Premier League games set to air on Peacock: Take advantage of offer

Peacock’s offer comes at the perfect time for soccer fans. Since NBC Sports currently owns exclusive broadcasting rights to the Premier League here in the United States, many English top-flight matches are available on the streaming service. Some of these important games are also accessible on NBC and the USA network, but Peacock is currently home to a vast selection of Premier League games each week.

Saturdays regularly have the most Premier League matches during the season. This upcoming Saturday, March 30, is no exception. Six English top flight games are currently scheduled for this particular day to be broadcasted on Peacock. This includes fixtures involving Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, and Manchester United.

However, the following day, despite only one Premier League game on the schedule, features a massive matchup between Manchester City and Arsenal. Both teams are fighting it out, along with Liverpool, for the English title. The game is available to watch on local NBC stations, but can also be streamed on Peacock as well.

Along with the weekend fixtures, there will also be six more mid-week Premier League games solely accessible on Peacock. West Ham versus Spurs and City hosting Aston Villa highlight these round of matches.

Upcoming Premier League schedule on Peacock

All of the following times are US Eastern Time

Saturday, March 30

Chelsea vs. Burnley – 11 a.m.

Bournemouth vs. Everton – 11 a.m.

Sheffield United vs. Fulham – 11 a.m.

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Luton Town 11 a.m.



Aston Villa vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers – 1:30 p.m. (also on NBC)

Brentford vs. Manchester United – 4 p.m.

Sunday, March 31

Manchester City vs. Arsenal – 11:30 a.m. (also on NBC)

Tuesday, April 2

Nottingham Forest vs. Fulham – 2:30 p.m.

Burnley vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers – 2:45 p.m.

Bournemouth vs. Crystal Palace – 2:45 p.m.

West Ham United vs. Tottenham Hotspur – 3:15 p.m.

Wednesday, April 3

Brentford vs. Brighton – 2:30 p.m.

Manchester City vs. Aston Villa – 3:15 p.m.

2024 Summer Olympics will also feature heavily on Peacock

Besides the popular Premier League, the upcoming 2024 Summer Olympics will also be available on Peacock. The games are set to be spread across NBC’s host of networks, alongside their streaming service.

However, the media conglomerate has announced that Peacock will offer whip-around and multiview features throughout the competitions. The streaming service is also set to have specialized hubs dedicated to various sports throughout the Olympics. One of these sports is set to be both men’s and women’s soccer.

The 2024 Summer Olympics in France will start on July 26 and run until August 11.

