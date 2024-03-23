Sports fans can now get Peacock for discount price. For a limited time, new customers can sign up for the streaming service’s annual plan for just $29.99.

The option, which typically costs $59.99 per year, is to help save users money in comparison to the monthly plan. Subscribers now usually have to pay $5.99 each month to watch content on Peacock.

New customers looking to take advantage of the deal can head to Peacock to start the process. After clicking the link, users will have to enter promo code PEAIHWO4KTP at checkout to trigger the new price. Those using the promo code will save $30 compared to the current annual plan and nearly $42 per year instead of signing up for the monthly option.

Many Premier League matchups are regularly available on Peacock

NBCUniversal launched over-the-top video streaming service in the summer of 2020. This came when many people around the world had to remain at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Peacock generally features television shows and movies from NBCUniversal’s vast catalog. However, the service also has various third-party content and live sports as well.

As far as soccer goes, NBC is the current English-language home of the Premier League here in the United States. Select English top flight matches are available on the company’s main over-the-air channel. This is typically reserved for 12:30PM (ET) Saturday fixtures. Other games in the world’s most popular soccer league can also be seen on the USA network. The basic cable channel began in 1977 and is currently available in 72.4 million households.

Nevertheless, NBCUniversal opts to put a plethora of Premier League fixtures on Peacock throughout the season. There are currently more English games on the streaming service each week than the other two television channels. This means that Premier League fans Stateside basically need Peacock to catch all of the action.

The upcoming 2024 Summer Olympics set to feature heavily on Peacock

Along with the Premier League, NBC Sports also has exclusive rights to the 2024 Summer Olympics. Much like the English soccer division, the summer games will be spread across NBCUniversal’s current platforms, including Peacock. In fact, it was recently announced that the Olympic games are set to feature heavily on the streaming service.

Sports fans can access over 5,000 hours of live coverage of the 329 events during the competitions. This extensive presentation also includes both men’s and women’s soccer at the Olympics. Peacock will have specific hubs dedicated to 40 different sports throughout the games as well. The 2024 Summer Olympics in France will start on July 26th and run until August 11th.

Peacock is currently accessible by using Amazon Fire, as well as Apple devices including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD; Roku; Google platforms and devices including Android, Android TV devices, Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices; Microsoft’s Xbox One family of devices, including Xbox One S and Xbox One X; and VIZIO SmartCast TVs and LG Smart TVs; as well as Sony PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.

Photo credits: IMAGO / Zoonar : IMAGO / ABACAPRESS