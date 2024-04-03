Brighton has posted a post-tax profit of about $154 million for the 2022/23 financial year. The impressive figures are the highest profit of any club in Premier League history. Across the continent, only Barcelona ($378 million) previously recorded higher profits than the Seagulls. However, the Catalan club essentially did everything it could to increase revenue to adhere to Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.

A fairly large chunk of this record profit was generated by selling stars such as Alexis Mac Allister, Yves Bissouma, and Marc Cucurella. The trio was all sold during the 2022/23 financial year for around $147 million combined. Deals to offload Moises Caicedo and Robert Sanchez, however, were not included in these figures. Both players were sold to Chelsea after the 2022/23 financial year ended. The Seagulls are receiving about $144 million for the duo.

Brighton also received a large compensation from the Blues for former head coach Graham Potter. Chelsea reportedly paid the Seagulls around $27 million for the manager and his staff. Potter only lasted 31 total games in west London.

Brighton’s financial report was also boosted by their performances on the pitch. The South Coast club finished sixth in the Premier League table following the 2022/23 season, qualifying for the Europa League. It was the first time in the team’s history that they featured in a European competition. They also made it to the FA Cup semifinals, playing at Wembley Stadium in the process.

Brighton exec claims club will use profits in transfer window

The financial figures came out just as Paul Barber, Brighton’s chief executive, extended his contract with the club. Barber declared in a statement on Tuesday that the recent report allows the Seagulls to invest back into the team.

“In a season when we made history on the pitch, we took a huge step forward in terms of the club’s long-held aim of becoming more sustainable and less reliant on Tony Bloom’s incredibly generous levels of investment,” proclaimed Barber.

“Our profitability also means we can further improve our infrastructure with a significant multi-million-pound investment in a new external fan zone which, subject to planning, will be completed in summer 2024.”

“We now have a very solid platform to continue to make significant progress on the pitch, by investing in our squad. The dream is to be regularly challenging for a European place and for silverware.”

Seagulls brass has to convince head coach of the project

Brighton’s financial standing is a stark contrast to many other Premier League teams. While the Seagulls have excelled while also recording record profits, other clubs are teetering on profit and sustainability (PSR) violations. Everton and Nottingham Forest, two teams with more historical accolades than Brighton, face charges of breaching financial regulations. Several other top teams have also recently declared massive losses as well.

Nevertheless, Brighton officials will certainly have to reinvest in the squad if they want any chance of keeping Roberto De Zerbi. The Italian coach recently hinted that he may soon depart the team as he looks to progress to a bigger club that spends freely. He did, however, eventually clean up the remarks by claiming that he wants assurances from the club that they will spend money this summer.

De Zerbi is among the managerial prospects Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Barcelona want. A potential move back to Italy may also be in the cards shortly as well.

