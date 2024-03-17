Roberto De Zerbi has enjoyed a successful run at the helm of Brighton’s team recently.

However, the Italian coach recently vented his displeasure with the club’s January transfer activity. Given the squad’s multi-front competition, he may have preferred to add additional acquisitions to bolster their depth.

Brighton may have challenged for the UEFA Europa League if their roster had been stronger, despite their terrible league finish.

Instead, they could not realize their ambition of playing in Europe after losing to Roma 5-0 on aggregate. Furthermore, they are fighting for relevance in the league, where victories are hard to come by.

The Italian’s rising profile has Brighton ready to provide him a new deal in an effort to stave off suitors. Instead, the Italian’s potential escalation of his emotions has the club worried that he may decide to leave.

Where could De Zerbi go?

According to Italian media, the 44-year-old’s departure from Brighton this summer is becoming more and more probable. La Gazzetta dello Sport say that De Zerbi is ready to quit Brighton after the season to test his luck with a prominent European team.

Previous estimates put his compensation sum at around $15 million, which would work out well for some of his suitors. The intentions for the club’s summer transfer window will determine whatever move he makes.

The coach would reportedly want to make major upgrades and bring in new players that significantly strengthen the team. But many elite teams have taken notice of De Zerbi’s meteoric rise in England, and Liverpool are among them.

Ever since Jurgen Klopp’s departure, the Reds have been affiliated with many top coaches throughout Europe. In addition, Xavi Hernandez’s decision to depart has prompted speculation that Barcelona are among his suitors. Meanwhile, Chelsea are listed as an option as well.

Mauricio Pochettino has failed to make the most of Chelsea’s expensively built young team, thus the Blues are looking to replace him with the Italian. His experience coaching young players at Brighton might be the deciding factor in the Blues’ preference for this specific designation.

What did De Zerbi say?

The coach seemed to be hinting at his impending summer departure when he told Italian media after the team’s Europa League defeat at Roma’s hands in an interview. “Let’s see if we can reach an important goal again, then next year whoever is here will think about how to improve on this season”, he said.

As it stands, De Zerbi’s Premier League wage is close to $5.4 million net. The Seagulls will not attempt to keep the tactician on staff if elite teams make offers out of gratitude and respect. If he does decide to relocate, journalist Julien Laurens doesn’t think he’ll settle for just any old spot.

“I think people at the club feel he is a little bit disgruntled and he might not be there next season. Yes, [he complained] on the ownership as well, which is really rare from him”, he told TNT Sports.

“Obviously, with all the top clubs in Europe looking for a manager in the summer, from Napoli to Bayern to Liverpool to Barcelona — not that he will go to Liverpool, I think, but maybe Manchester United, maybe Juventus, maybe Milan, a lot of top, top clubs. If I was a Brighton fan, I would be a little bit worried.”

